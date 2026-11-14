Singer Dhvani Bhanushali Announces Engagement, Flaunts Her Diamond Ring In Dreamy Pics

“If you love me, you gotta know me” is the line from Dhvani Bhanushali's hit song Leja Re. Well, it looks like someone has taken those words to heart. The singer has found her “cupcake for life” and said yes to a lifetime of love. Dhvani has announced her engagement to Yash Bhanushali on Instagram. She has shared a series of dreamy pictures from the beautiful sunset proposal.

The album captures the couple soaking in their special moment. From an oh-so-adorable hug to showing off her engagement ring, Dhvani gave fans a glimpse of the celebrations that followed the proposal.

The opening frame shows the singer hugging Yash with a “Will you marry me?” setup in the background. Next, Yash is planting a kiss on her cheek as the two celebrate the special moment. The frame that has everyone's attention is the one in which Dhvani proudly flaunts her engagement ring while posing with Yash against the beautiful sunset.

Sharing the pictures, Dhvani wrote, "Found me my cupcake for life. Said yessss."

Dhvani's fans and friends rushed to the comments section to congratulate her. Singers Sukriti Kakar and Asees Kaur were among the first to drop sweet messages for the two.

Dhvani Bhanushali rose to fame with her 2019 hit Vaaste. Over the years, she has lent her voice to several popular tracks, including Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, Leja Re, Duniyaa from Luka Chuppi, Psycho Saiyaan from Saaho and Nayan with Jubin Nautiyal.

In an interview with Indulgexpress, Dhvani had spoken about her dream of becoming a pop icon. She said, “I always wanted to be a pop icon, influenced by people like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. I enjoyed listening to their songs and admired them.”

Talking about her journey, she added, “I wanted to be on stage and fully own it. I started researching and found it amazing and intriguing, and then decided this was my path. It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears, but when you desire something, you do whatever it takes. There is internal work, self-training, and more. It was a great time and we are still working on ourselves. It's a fantastic time to be an artiste.”

Dhvani also made her acting debut with the 2024 romantic comedy Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, opposite Aashim Gulati.