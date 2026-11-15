'He Started Crying': Sai Pallavi Recalls Rajkumar Periasamy's Reaction To Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i>

Sai Pallavi recently shared an emotional anecdote involving director Rajkumar Periasamy and Vijay's film Jana Nayagan. She revealed that the director was deeply moved after watching the announcement promo of the movie.

Sai said Rajkumar broke down in tears after seeing the promo. The incident took place on the set of their upcoming film OM, which also features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

In an interview with Behindwoods, Sai recalled, "Do you know who is a big fan of Vijay sir is? It is Rajkumar Periasamy, sir. We were on the sets when the announcement about 'Thalapathy 69' came out, saying that it would be his last film. I am usually a very emotional person, so even I felt sad after seeing it. Rajkumar sir was sitting nearby, and he started crying while watching the announcement. I had never seen him in such a state before."

Rajkumar Periasamy's support for Vijay extended beyond cinema to his political journey. Following Vijay's appointment as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the filmmaker congratulated him and wished him success in the new chapter of his career.

He wrote on X, "Congratulations to Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay Sir. ‘C JosephVijay enum naan' echoes still. This rarest feat is a remarkable journey & an inspiration. Best wishes, prayers for glorious progression of TN state in your governance!"

Rajkumar Periasamy's next directorial venture, OM, is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20. The film features Sai Pallavi as a police officer investigating a smuggling racket, while details about Dhanush and Mammootty's characters are yet to be officially revealed. Reports suggest that Dhanush will play an undercover officer and Mammootty will essay a smuggling kingpin.

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