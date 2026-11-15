'You've Called All You Exes: Ananya Birla To Ananya Panday After She Dialled Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan And Ishaan Khatter On <i>Koffee With Karan 9</i>

Actor Ananya Panday and entrepreneur Ananya Birla are set to appear together on the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 9. The makers recently dropped a promo giving a glimpse of the fun conversations and candid moments viewers can expect from the episode.

One moment that caught attention showed Ananya Panday calling her former partners and actors Kartik Aaryan and Ishaan Khatter during the buzzer round. As she reached for her phone, Karan Johar asked, “You are calling Adi?” referring to actor Aditya Roy Kapur. However, Ananya does not appear to dial him in the promo and instead says, “I'll call Ishaan,” referring to Ishaan Khatter.

The moment takes another turn when she eventually video calls Kartik Aaryan. Noticing the names coming up one after another, Ananya Birla jokes, “You have called all your exes.”

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan were reportedly dating around the time they worked together in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). The Call Me Bae star was also rumoured to be in a relationship with Ishaan Khatter after they starred together in Khaali Peeli (2020). While neither actor confirmed the relationship, they were often spotted together before reportedly parting ways in 2022.

Ananya was later linked to Aditya Roy Kapur, with the two making several public appearances together. Reports of their separation surfaced in 2024.

The episode also gets more entertaining with the arrival of Shanaya Kapoor. In one of the fun tasks, the trio is asked to come up with a line that would work equally well in a boardroom and a bedroom.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asks Shanaya what she and Ananya Panday both want. Shanaya responds with “Ranveer Singh, we both want him”, leaving Karan momentarily puzzled. When he repeats the actor's name in disbelief, Ananya backs her up, laughingly saying, “It's true.”

In another segment, Ananya Birla is asked to name the least Birla-like thing about herself. She reveals that she never carries cash with her.

The episode will stream on Wednesday, November 18, at 7 pm on JioHotstar.

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