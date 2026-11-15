<i>Ramayana</i> Director Nitesh Tiwari Defends Sai Pallavi's Warrior Sita Avatar Amid Criticism

Nitesh Tiwari has explained why Sai Pallavi's Sita is shown performing action sequences in Ramayana. The director has pointed out that his interpretation is rooted in lesser-known versions of the epic, where Sita is not just shown as someone who endures difficult situations but also takes on the role of a warrior.

The portrayal has become a talking point among viewers, with some questioning the decision to show Sita engaging in action.

In an interview with The Federal, Nitesh Tiwari revealed that he drew inspiration from texts such as the Sanskrit Adbhuta Ramayana and the 15th-century Odia Bilanka Ramayana. According to him, these versions present Sita in a very different light from the one audiences may be more familiar with.

He said, “These tellings offer a rather different image of Sita: not merely a figure of endurance but an active warrior and an embodiment of cosmic Shakti.”

Explaining further, the filmmaker pointed out how Sita takes on a powerful form in these tellings and fights a demon when Rama is unable to do so.

“In these versions, she assumes the fierce form of Mahakali and slays Sahasra Ravana, the thousand-headed demon king, when Rama is incapacitated,” he added.

The director also stressed that presenting Sita as a warrior should not be seen only through the lens of modern feminism. He argued that such portrayals already existed in India's different retellings of the epic, making this interpretation neither new nor out of place.

Interestingly, Nitesh Tiwari is not the only person associated with the film to have addressed the discussion around Sita's action sequences. Lara Dutta, who plays Kaikeyi in Ramayana, had also shared her thoughts on the criticism.

Speaking to NDTV, Lara said, "Just enjoy the cinematic experience."

She also highlighted how different versions of the Ramayana offer room for varied interpretations. "And if you really looked at the way culture was in those times, boys and girls who were born into royal families, they were all, at some level, provided with training in arts and weaponry," Lara Dutta said.

She further suggested that Sita being trained in warfare was not an unrealistic possibility, especially considering the situations she could have faced.

"So I think it's not that far off or it's not that far-fetched to think that Sita was also possibly very much trained in the art of warfare. And especially, I mean, I just say that when you're put into a situation like that also as a woman, you're not going to be a helpless woman," she said.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. The first instalment of the two-part film arrived in theatres on November 5, while the second part is scheduled for release in 2028.

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