Prince William To Attend Earthshot Prize Ceremony In Mumbai, Karan Johar To Host

The Earthshot Prize, the world's most prestigious environmental award founded by Prince William, has revealed the final details of its five-day celebration of environmental progress culminating in Awards Night in Mumbai. The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic restrictions, diversions and parking curbs in parts of South Mumbai in view of a VVIP's visit to the city from November 16 to November 19.

His Royal Highness, Prince William, The Prince of Wales is scheduled to be in Mumbai for the grand ceremony in Maximum City. Prince William is scheduled to be in Mumbai from November 16 to 18 for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit and Awards Ceremony. The awards ceremony will take place on November 17.

Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonam Kapoor and Simone Ashley will join the Awards alongside Earthshot Ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha for a one-of-its-kind celebration. The event will be hosted by Karan Johar, one of India's most prominent filmmakers, producers, entrepreneurs, and broadcasters.

The ceremony will recognise 15 finalists across five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate. Five winners will be announced during the awards night.

The Summit will culminate in a spectacular finale with The Earthshot Prize Awards Night, where the five 2026 Winners will be announced.

The sixth edition will be the biggest yet, with 5,000 guests. Indian and international stars Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonam Kapoor, Rami Malek and Simone Ashley will be part of the historic celebration of environmental leadership. British band Take That will perform in India for the first time, and renowned Indian composer, music producer and two-time National Award winner, Shashwat Sachdev will also bring his distinctive cinematic sound for the show's finale.

New additions to the line-up include Wild Wild Women, India's first all-female hip hop collective, who will perform the show's curtain raiser, and Merlin D'Souza, Indian pianist and composer, both from Mumbai.

The Earthshot Prize is coming to India to spotlight environmental leadership and spark fresh global action. From clean energy and new technology to nature restoration, the Prize is announcing major breakthroughs in air quality, waste reduction, ocean and nature restoration.

The Prize comes to India for the first time, as a country proving that environmental progress and economic growth can go hand in hand. India is home to more Earthshot Finalists and Winners than any other country, including two of this year's Finalists, Mahila Housing Trust and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, and previous Winners Boomitra, Kheyti, S4S Technologies and Takachar.

Jason Knauf, CEO of The Earthshot Prize, said: 'The Earthshot Prize is coming to India to celebrate global innovation, entrepreneurship, culture, young people and environmental leadership. We are bringing together some of the most exciting environmental solutions in Mumbai, in one of the most dynamic cities on the planet. Above all, The Earthshot Prize is about what comes next. In Mumbai, we are spotlighting the people building a better future, backing them, and helping their ideas go further and faster."

Announced during the inaugural Mumbai Climate Week, Mumbai joins previous Earthshot host cities Rio de Janeiro, Cape Town, Singapore, Boston and London. As a global megacity, Mumbai represents both the environmental challenges and opportunities facing the world today. It is a city defined by pace and possibility - where climate solutions are not just imagined but proven at scale in everyday life.

From clean energy and new technologies to expansive nature restoration, India is proof that economic progress and sustainability can go hand in hand. "It is this leadership, spirit of entrepreneurship and optimism that brings The Earthshot Prize to India for our sixth edition," the organisers said.

The Earthshot Prize developed its groundbreaking programme with support from its India Advisory Council, bringing together leaders from business, philanthropy, sustainable investment, community groups and environmental action, alongside entrepreneurs to strengthen its engagement in India, and support the growth of homegrown environmental solutions.

The Council will continue to provide expert advice and connections to support environmental innovators, especially Indian Finalists.

The India Advisory Council comprises Roshni Nadar, Chairperson, HCLTech & HCL Group; Trustee, Shiv Nadar Foundation; and Founder, The Habitats Trust; Riddhima Yadav, sustainable investment expert; Mayank Sen, Communication Lead, Serum Institute of India and Co-Founder, Moe's Art; Nidhi Pant Co-Founder of S4S Technologies; Kaushik Kappagantulu, Co-founder & CEO of Kheyti; Kaushik Deb of Gujarat's Emissions Trading Scheme; Shishir Joshi, CEO and Founder of Project Mumbai and Mumbai Climate Week; Shloka Nath, Founder of Dorahi, former founder of India Climate Collaborative; and Ishwar Narayanan, Executive Director of The Nature Conservancy.

Founded by Prince William and incubated in The Royal Foundation in 2020 for a year before becoming an independent organisation, The Earthshot Prize is the world's most prestigious environmental award designed to identify, back and celebrate groundbreaking leadership in environmental action. Inspired by President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot, which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon, The Earthshot Prize is designed to mobilise a decade of action for the planet.

