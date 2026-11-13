"Cricketers Run Away From Me": Karan Johar On Hardik, KL Rahul's Controversy

With Koffee With Karan nearing its end, Karan Johar has been revisiting some of the moments that shaped the show's long run. While the filmmaker has hosted several memorable celebrity conversations over the years, one particular episode involving cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul left him dealing with a controversy that he says affected him deeply.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan opened up about the fallout of the controversial episode from Koffee With Karan Season 6. He described the entire experience as terrifying and admitted that he felt personally responsible for what followed after the two cricketers appeared on his couch.

“What happened with Hardik and Rahul was terrifying for me. I'm not an avid cricket watcher. I'm one of those who follows film passionately, but never watches cricket. But I started watching every match Hardik and Rahul were playing because I was rooting so hard that I hoped the boys were okay. I feel personally responsible every time it happens,” KJo said.

The filmmaker also recalled how serious the consequences could have been for the two players. Calling them “national heroes” and “national icons,” he said they were at risk of losing their “profile, job, and reputation” at a time when the country was watching their careers closely.

Karan added that the incident even followed him into social gatherings, where he would joke about cricketers avoiding him because of the controversy. “They were on my show, and they landed in a mess to the extent that every time I go to a party, the cricketers run away from me because of what I've done on that show. I say that in jest. Everyone's rather kind, actually,” said Karan.

The filmmaker believes the incident has left a lasting connection between the three of them. “There'll always be a sense of trauma bonding in the DNA” of him, Hardik and Rahul, he said, while also praising how well the two cricketers have done since.

“They're great boys, and have done so well even after. But I can't tell you; I was traumatised. I really went on and on, feeling if it's even worth it. Should I be doing this at all? I questioned myself so deeply during that period,” shared Karan.

What happened during Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's Koffee With Karan appearance?

The two cricketers appeared together on Koffee With Karan Season 6, making them the only cricketers to share the show's famous couch. During the Rapid Fire segment, their remarks about relationships and casual hookups, particularly Hardik's comments, triggered widespread criticism. Many viewers called their statements misogynistic and inappropriate.

The controversy soon moved beyond social media. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended both players and initiated an inquiry into their conduct. Their suspensions were later revoked after they apologised. The episode was also removed from JioHotstar.

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