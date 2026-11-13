<i>Gondhal</i> Review: India's Oscar 2027 Entry Impresses With Stunning Cinematography, Ilaiyaraaja's Music

There is a certain visual beauty to Gondhal that makes it difficult to look away from the screen. Set against the backdrop of a Maharashtrian village wedding, the film draws you into a world shaped by age-old customs, local power equations and deeply entrenched social beliefs. Its biggest achievements lie in its atmospheric storytelling, impressive cinematography and the music of veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja. However, despite its technical brilliance, the film does not entirely deliver on the promise of its story.

Selected as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, the Marathi film has now arrived in its Hindi-dubbed version in theatres today. Written, directed and produced by Santosh Davkhar, the film features Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Kishor Kadam, Suresh Vishwakarma, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu and Vitthal Kale. The cinematography is by Amalendu Chaudhary, while Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music.

A Wedding, A Ritual, And A Night Full Of Secrets

Set in a village in Maharashtra, Gondhal unfolds over the course of a single night. A wedding is underway at the home of an influential local man, and the traditional Gondhal ritual forms an important part of the celebrations. What begins as a seemingly ordinary wedding gathering gradually takes a different turn as a series of incidents exposes the relationships, tensions and power struggles within the village.

For the uninitiated, Gondhal is a centuries-old Maharashtrian folk tradition, a ritual performance involving music and storytelling, usually performed to invoke and honour family deities. The film uses this cultural setting to explore much more than a traditional ceremony. Beneath the festivities lie questions of social hierarchy, village politics, customs and the position of women in a deeply patriarchal environment.

Where The Film Loses Its Grip

The biggest challenge with Gondhal is its pacing. The film takes its time establishing the village, its people and the atmosphere surrounding the wedding. While this attention to detail helps create an authentic setting, it also means that the central conflict takes a while to emerge. For a considerable stretch, the audience is left trying to understand where the narrative is headed and what it ultimately wants to say.

The film also demands a certain amount of patience from its viewers. Those unfamiliar with rural Maharashtrian life or traditional village customs may find it difficult to connect with the proceedings, particularly if they prefer fast-moving narratives.

There is also the question of how fresh the story feels. The initial setting creates the expectation of an unusual, rooted drama that offers a glimpse into a world rarely explored on screen. However, as the narrative progresses, it moves into familiar territory involving infidelity, betrayal and the politics of local influence. These are themes Indian cinema and streaming platforms have explored several times before. The treatment may be rooted in a specific cultural setting, but the underlying conflicts do not always feel particularly original.

One sequence involving a child is also difficult to watch. While the filmmaker appears to be attempting to highlight some uncomfortable realities of society, the manner in which the incident is depicted feels unnecessarily unsettling. More importantly, the narrative does not adequately explore its emotional consequences for the child. It is a subplot that could have been handled with greater sensitivity and depth.

The climax, meanwhile, has moments that bring to mind Rishab Shetty's Kantara, particularly in the way it builds towards its final stretch.

Cinematography Is The Film's Biggest Winner

If there is one department where Gondhal truly stands out, it is cinematography. Amalendu Chaudhary's work is remarkable, particularly considering the film's largely dark setting and limited sources of light.

The village is depicted without electricity, and yet the frames are remarkably rich in detail. The lighting is so thoughtfully executed that several sequences appear almost naturally illuminated. The interplay of darkness, shadows and available light adds considerably to the film's atmosphere.

The use of long takes is another technical highlight. The opening sequence, which reportedly runs for approximately 25 minutes in a single take, is particularly impressive. Executing a shot of this length requires extraordinary coordination between the camera movement, actors, dialogue delivery and blocking. It also demands extensive rehearsals and meticulous planning. The seamless execution reflects the effort put in by Davkhar and Chaudhary.

Santosh Davkhar Gets The Rural World Right

As a director, Santosh Davkhar deserves credit for creating a world that feels lived-in rather than constructed for the camera. From the traditional performers brought in for the Gondhal sequences to the everyday interactions between relatives, the film captures the rhythms of rural life with considerable authenticity.

The small arguments, family dynamics, local mannerisms and the way people interact with one another give the setting a sense of realism. There are moments when the distinction between watching a film and observing an actual village wedding almost disappears. That is a significant achievement.

The screenplay also deserves appreciation. Keeping a story involving multiple characters and developments confined to a single night and a relatively limited setting is not easy. Despite its pacing issues, the writing manages to bring several narrative threads together while maintaining the film's central atmosphere.

Ilaiyaraaja's Music And Strong Performances

Ilaiyaraaja's music is another major asset. Rather than feeling like an addition to the narrative, the compositions blend naturally into the film's rural setting. One particular song stands out for its emotional quality and stays with you even after the sequence ends.

The performances are uniformly convincing. Kishor Kadam and Ishita Deshmukh are particularly effective, bringing considerable depth and naturalness to their respective characters. The ensemble cast contributes to the film's authenticity, with performances that rarely feel theatrical or forced.

The Verdict

Gondhal is a technically accomplished film that deserves appreciation for its visual storytelling and its recreation of rural Maharashtra. Santosh Davkhar's direction, Amalendu Chaudhary's exceptional cinematography and Ilaiyaraaja's music make it a rewarding cinematic experience in several respects.

However, the slow narrative and familiar story elements prevent it from becoming as compelling as it could have been. The film has atmosphere, craft and some fine performances, but its storytelling needed a stronger sense of novelty and urgency.

Also Read | Marathi Film Gondhal Beats Dhurandhar, Hanuman Ansh To Become India's 2027 Oscar Entry