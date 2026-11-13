Diljit Dosanjh, Daddy Yankee Set Latin Grammys Stage On Fire With <i>Na Chalda</i> Performance

Diljit Dosanjh and Daddy Yankee brought a desi-Latin fusion to the 2026 Latin Grammys. Oh yes, the music icons came together for Pokito. Don't miss Diljit's Punjabi hook Haan Chalda Na Chalda.

The performance comes soon after Diljit and Daddy Yankee joined forces for Pokito, a Punjabi-Spanish track that blends Diljit's signature Punjabi style with Daddy Yankee's reggaeton sound. The blend of Diljit's Haan chalda na chalda, mitran da billo thaa-thaa chalda and Daddy Yankee's Spanish hook is perfect.

The collaboration marks another milestone moment for Diljit, who has increasingly taken Punjabi music to global audiences. The 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 12.

Sharing the video, Diljit said, “Panjabi Aa Gaye Latin Grammys oye. Dunia Di Har Stage Te PANJABI Boli Jau Gi.. Baba Sukh Rakhe. [Punjabis have arrived at the Latin Grammys, oye! Punjabi will be spoken on every stage around the world. May God keep us blessed.] Shoutout to big brother, Daddy Yankee. Thank you for Bringing Two Cultures Together On One Stage. Shoutout to Latin Grammys For Having Us.”

Pokito was released on October 30 and features Punjabi and Spanish sections rather than keeping the two musical styles separate.

Daddy Yankee honoured as Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year

Daddy Yankee was honoured as the 2026 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. He was recognised for his nearly three-decade career, his contribution to the globalisation of reggaeton and his humanitarian work.

The tribute celebrated his journey from Puerto Rico's barrios to becoming one of the biggest names associated with reggaeton worldwide.

His landmark album Barrio Fino and the global success of Gasolina played a major role in taking reggaeton to international audiences.

In his acceptance speech, Daddy Yankee said, “I am at a loss for words.”

“First, I want to give glory to God not out of habit, but because if I am standing here today, it is by His grace, not by my own merits. Thank you to the artists who came up to sing my songs… everything turned out incredible. Never in my life have I felt an emotion as powerful as the one I felt today. As I was enjoying the moment and reflecting, I couldn't believe everything I had built, and it reminded me that these songs are not mine. They belong to you,” he added.