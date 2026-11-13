Lara Dutta "Almost Had Her Wrist Sawn Off" While Filming <i>Ramayana</i>

Lara Dutta has shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Ramayana, showing the effort it took to get into the character of Kaikeyi. Lara revealed that she almost had her wrist “sawn off” while shooting.



The carousel starts with Lara in a regal look, wearing heavy jewellery. The other photos give a look at how her team worked on the makeup and costume for Lara's role as Kaikeyi.



A short clip also shows the team using a saw to remove a bangle that was stuck on Lara's wrist.



Sharing the videos and pictures, she wrote in the caption, “To look like this, there's a whole lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes!! Including almost having your wrist sawn off!!”





Lara Dutta Defends Sai Pallavi



Earlier, Lara Dutta had defended Sai Pallavi's role as Sita. Speaking to NDTV about the sequence where Sita fights alongside Ram (Ranbir Kapoor), Lara said that she did not think it was “far-fetched” to believe that Sita was trained in the art of warfare.



The actor added, "And there are so many versions of the Ramayana as well. And if you really looked at the way culture was in those times, boys and girls who were born into royal families, they were all, at some level, provided with training in arts and weaponry."

Lara explained that a character like Sita, who decides to go into 14 years of exile, will decide to become resilient as well. At some point, "she will pick up something to defend herself," the actor argued.

She had asked detractors "to stop being so small-minded” and “embrace the cinematic experience.”



Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The film has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark in worldwide gross. Ramayana achieved the milestone on its eighth day, becoming the third-fastest Indian film to earn over Rs 1,000 crore.

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