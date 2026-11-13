3 Storeys, 60 Rooms: Inside 152-Year-Old Temple In Nepal Dedicated To Sita

Sita is a central figure in the Ramayana. Irrespective of which of the 300 versions of the epic you pick, she is referred to as the Daughter of Earth, Janaki because she was the adopted daughter of King Janak, the wife of Lord Rama, and the mother of Luv and Kush.

According to mythological beliefs, Janaki was an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Vishnu, who incarnated as Lord Rama. As per the Valmiki Ramayana, King Janak of Mithila found her in an earthen pot while ploughing a field. He and his wife, Queen Sunayana, had no children of their own, and they decided to adopt her.

Sita grew up in Mithila, a distinct geographical, cultural, and linguistic region that spans parts of southern Nepal and eastern India. While there are several temples across India dedicated to Lord Rama, Nepal has Janaki Mandir, a temple dedicated to Sita.

Inside The 152-Year-Old Janaki Mandir In Nepal

According to the official website of the Nepal Tourism Board, Janaki Mandir was constructed in 1874 and boasts a blend of local and Mughal architecture. Every year, thousands of pilgrims pay homage at this temple, which extends across three storeys.

With 60 rooms on the premises, it is the largest temple in Nepal and houses an idol of Sita, which was reportedly found near Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, in the 17th century. Located in Janakpur, Dhanusha, the temple celebrates the marriage anniversary of Sita and Rama every year on Vivah Panchami, which often falls in December.

At the southwestern corner of the temple is the Vivah Mandap, built on the site believed to be where Sita and Rama got married.

The temple's architecture boasts intricate stone and marble work. Spanning an area of over 1,480 square metres, it is one of the most prominent pilgrimage centres and tourist destinations in Nepal. The government has declared the vicinity a protected monument zone under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act of 1956.

Locally, Janaki Mandir is also referred to as the Nau Lakha Mandir because the cost of construction was approximately nine lakh gold coins. According to folklore, it is believed that King Janak worshipped Lord Shiva's bow here.

Near Janaki Mandir stands another temple dedicated to Lord Rama. Built in the Pagoda style, it looks quite different from the other temples in Janakpur. It has a female statue, which is believed to represent Yogmaya and is considered one of the most beautiful depictions of the female form in Nepal.

Also Read | Kaikeyi, Mandodari, Urmila: The Tragedies And Sacrifices Of Ramayana's Women Beyond Sita

