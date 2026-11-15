Ananya Panday Wants To Explore Mythology On Screen, Says Ramayana Left Her "Blown Away"

Ananya Panday has joined the growing list of celebrities who have praised Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actor recently revealed that she watched the mythological epic and was left “blown away” by it. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, the film has been drawing attention for its retelling of the Indian epic.

Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit, Ananya was asked if she had watched Ramayana. She replied, “I did. Blown away, love, love loved it.” The actor also spoke about her connection with Indian mythology, recalling how her mother and grandmother would tell her mythological stories while she was growing up. Those childhood memories, she said, played a part in developing her interest in the subject.

Ananya also hinted that she would be interested in exploring a mythological story on screen someday. Talking about the kind of projects she would like to be part of, she said, “I think it's just a fabric of our society as Indians to tell stories and have them passed down from generation to generation. Palace of Illusions is one of my favourite books, so that's all I'm going to say.”

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's 2008 novel The Palace of Illusions retells the Mahabharata from Draupadi's perspective.

During the conversation, Ananya spoke about her approach to choosing roles and said she did not want to limit herself to one genre. “I like everything; I am a very greedy actor. I want to be able to do every possible thing,” she said. She also revealed that she enjoys performing emotional scenes, despite not considering herself an emotional person in real life. “I find a lot of actors saying that. They really love going there emotionally. I do enjoy comedy a lot; I feel like it's very freeing,” she added.

More about Ramayana

The first instalment of the two-part Ramayana released in theatres on November 5. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey features as Lakshman, while Yash takes on the role of Ravana.

The second part of the epic is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2028. The project has been bankrolled by Yash and Namit Malhotra.

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