Dhanush Recalls Why He Found Mammootty "Rude" During Their Shoot For <i>Kammath And Kammath</i>

Dhanush has a funny story about how his opinion of Mammootty changed over the years. The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of OM: Chapter One, revealed that he once thought the Malayalam superstar was “rude”. However, spending time with him on the sets of their upcoming film made him realise that his first impression was far from accurate.

During a promotional event, Dhanush came up with an interesting description of the veteran actor's personality. "Mammootty sir means 'Thug Life' and 'Thug Life' means Mammootty sir," he said, as quoted by TOI.

Dhanush also shared that Mammootty does not give the usual answers people expect during conversations. Recalling one such moment, he spoke about a simple greeting that turned into a rather funny exchange.

"I once asked him, 'How are you, sir?' He replied, 'How do you think I am?' I said, 'You look good.' And he confirmed, saying, 'In that case, I am good only,'" Dhanush said.

The conversation apparently left him curious about Mammootty's personality. Dhanush later watched several interviews of the actor to understand his humour and the way he spoke to people.

This is not the first time the two actors have shared screen space. Dhanush and Mammootty previously worked together in the 2013 Malayalam comedy Kammath and Kammath. Dhanush made a cameo in the film, marking his Malayalam film debut.

Looking back at that experience, Dhanush admitted that he did not get enough time to understand Mammootty as a person. Their limited interaction left him believing that the superstar was “rude”. Since they did not collaborate on another project for several years, he continued to have that impression.

How OM changed Dhanush's opinion

Their upcoming film finally brought them together again, giving Dhanush an opportunity to spend more time with Mammootty. And this time, the experience was completely different.

"I didn't get an opportunity to work with him after that," Dhanush said while talking about their earlier collaboration.

He then recalled how quickly his opinion changed after they met for OM: Chapter One. "I met him for this film after that. Three days after meeting him, I realised that he is such a sweet, humble, grounded and giving person. His sense of humour is unbelievable," he added.

More about OM: Chapter One

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah. The first part of a two-film franchise is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 20.

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