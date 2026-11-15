<i>Ramayana</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 1,200 Crore Mark Worldwide

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend continues its impressive run at the box office.

What's Happening

After recording a historic first week, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer witnessed a rise in collections on its second Saturday, taking its India net total to Rs 685.60 crore.

The film, which also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash, collected Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10 (Saturday), according to Sacnilk.

This marks an improvement over its Day 9 earnings of Rs 48.10 crore. The film had opened its second weekend on Friday with a dip in collections but bounced back on Saturday.

With this, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has crossed the Rs 1,200-crore mark in worldwide collections. It has also emerged as the third-fastest Indian film to enter the Rs 1,000-crore club, following Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar 2.

The film had a remarkable first seven days in theatres, collecting Rs 564 crore in India. Its opening day collection stood at Rs 64.85 crore, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Friday and Rs 69.80 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 56.15 crore.

The biggest jump came on its first Monday, when the film registered Rs 107.50 crore, recording the highest-ever Monday collection for a Hindi film. It maintained its momentum on Tuesday with Rs 94.10 crore, while Wednesday's collection stood at Rs 70.65 crore.

On its eighth day, the film added Rs 53.50 crore to its India net collection. It followed this with Rs 48.10 crore on Friday before witnessing a considerable jump on its second Saturday.

Background

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil in pivotal roles.