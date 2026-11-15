Addinath Kothare Recalls Auditioning For Lakshman Before Landing Bharat's Role In Nitesh Tiwari's <i>Ramayana</i>

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana features a stellar cast bringing the characters of the Hindu epic to life. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, Yash essays Ravana, and Ravi Dubey appears as Lakshman.

Actor Addinath Kothare, who plays Bharat in the film, recently revealed that he initially auditioned for the role of Lakshman. However, he was eventually selected to portray Ram's younger brother, Bharat, in the mythological epic.

Addinath shared that the casting process involved performing a scene in which Lakshman asks Sita to remain inside the forest hut before drawing the rekha (line) around it. In the scene, he urges her not to step outside, explaining that it is for her safety.

“I tested for the scene where Lakshman tells Sita to stay in the kuti. That was probably a benchmark test to find the family of Shri Rama because we all had to look like we belonged to the same family,” the actor said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Addinath recalled receiving a call nearly six months after his audition, informing him that he had been shortlisted. The experience further strengthened his belief that auditions are not limited to newcomers and that established actors should be just as willing to go through the process. He also pointed out that there is a common misconception that experienced actors should not be expected to audition for roles.

“There is a completely wrong notion that people have about auditions. Nobody comes to theatres just to see faces. They come if they like the story. Today, there is so much talent around us. Even if there are 10 good actors, it does not necessarily mean all of them will get the right opportunities,” he added.

Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios, Monster Mind Creations and DNEG. The first part was released in theatres on November 5, while the second part is planned for 2028.

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