'I Told Ilaiyaraaja I Was Making An Oscar-Worthy Film': How <i>Gondhal</i> Director Santosh Devakhar Made His Big Pitch

Director Santosh Devakhar knew exactly what he wanted when he approached legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja for his film Gondhal. In fact, he was so confident about his vision that he made a rather audacious introduction, telling the composer that he was making a film that would represent India at the Oscars.

Recalling his first meeting with Ilaiyaraaja, Devakhar shared an interesting anecdote about how he introduced himself and the film. "You won't believe this, but when I first met Ilaiyaraaja, I told him that I was making a film that would represent India at the Oscars. I said this to his manager as well. I was very clear about what I wanted to achieve," he said.

When asked if that was indeed how he introduced himself, Devakhar confirmed that it was. He also revealed that he wanted to create something special, particularly because the film could potentially earn Ilaiyaraaja his sixth National Film Award.

However, the grand Oscar ambition did not quite impress the legendary composer.

"But Ilaiyaraaja wasn't impressed. The Oscar talk didn't really impress him, but I was confident," Devakhar recalled.

And it seems Devakhar's confidence was backed by his determination to see the film reach the biggest possible platform. Gondhal has now achieved a significant milestone by being selected as India's official entry to the Oscars.

Actor Yogesh Sohoni, who is part of the film, also recalled the excitement surrounding the announcement. He revealed that the team had received individual phone calls from Satish sir the night before the official announcement, with each member being told that the following day would bring big news.

"We were told that the next day would be a very big day and that there would be big news. I said, 'Okay, keeping our fingers crossed.' So I was hopeful. And then, the next morning, the news actually came!" Sohoni said.

Devakhar, meanwhile, revealed that he was already prepared for a celebration even before the announcement was made. "You won't believe it, but I had already got the India flags ready," he said.

Sohoni added that the team was all set to celebrate with flags, dhol and plenty of enthusiasm.

What began as an unapologetically ambitious introduction to one of India's greatest music composers has now turned into a remarkable achievement for the Gondhal team, with the film carrying India's hopes on the international stage.