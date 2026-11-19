Global magazine TIME has launched the first-ever TIME100 Next India list recognizing emerging leaders defining the future across business, entertainment, science, sports, advocacy in India. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, directors Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio have featured in its two worldwide cover issues alongside co-founder, CEO, and CTO of Skyroot Pawan Kumar Chandana on a third one. Diljit Dosanjh and Anirudh Ravichander have also made it to the list.

The December 7 issue of TIME will feature the TIME100 Next India.

To celebrate the inaugural list, TIME, will host a gala in December in Mumbai.

Jitendra Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, Sai Pallavi, Anuparna Roy, Arushi Mudgal, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, Ishaan Khatter, Nayanthara, Pa Ranjith, Sai Pallavi, Vedang Raina, Vicky Kaushal, Zahan Kapoor and others featured from the world of entertainment.

Anirudh Ravichander, Arivu, Diljit Dosanjh, Faheem Abdullah, Ishaan Ghosh, Jasleen Royal, and Prateek Kuhad are recognised from the world of music.

On December 12, TIME will host the inaugural TIME100 Next India Gala in Mumbai to celebrate the individuals spotlighted on the list.

The event will feature appearances from Alia Bhatt, Pawan Kumar Chandana, Payal Kapadia, Aryan Khan, and Theja Rio, among others, as well as a special musical performance by Faheem Abdullah.

Aryan Khan made a stellar directorial debut with the Netflix original The Ba***s of Bollywood last year. Theja Rio is best known for his debut feature film Angh, which won the Platform Prize at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.

Payal Kapadia scripted history as she won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her fiction feature debut All We Imagine as Light in 2024. It also earned her a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Director.