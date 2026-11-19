Ananya Panday has opened up about her love life and made it clear that she is in no hurry to find a new partner. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan 9, the actor spoke to host Karan Johar about relationships, marriage and breakups. But it was an unexpected phone call to her former boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur that caught everyone's attention.

As part of the Hey Karan, It's Me segment, Ananya decided to call Aditya without knowing what was happening in his life at that moment. The actor was in the hospital after being diagnosed with dengue. Her reaction after learning about his health became an unexpected moment on the show.

When Ananya Panda was calling, Karan Johar asked, “Who are you calling? Adi Roy Kapur. You know he's in hospital with dengue?” Ananya got shocked and said, “What?” After the actor picked up her call, she started confusing him and said, “Hello. You heard na? You didn't hear? Are you crazy? You've not heard what happened right now? I'm just shocked with this statement. How can you not know what's happening? They didn't tell you?”

Aditya was confused and kept asking Ananya what she was talking about. She then explained that she was on Koffee With Karan and told him to say, “Hey Karan, It's Me,” so that she gets a point.

Karan then asked, “How are you feeling?” Aditya Roy Kapur replied, “Much better, much better,” the filmmaker added, “Okay, God bless. Godspeed.”

Ananya Panday did not stop with Aditya. As the game progressed, she also called Ishaan Khatter and Kartik Aaryan, who happen to be her exes as well. All three actors answered her calls and helped her score more than 20 points in the game.

When Karan Johar asked Ananya about her next boyfriend, she said she was not thinking about another relationship right now. The actor shared that she is enjoying her single life and has started giving more time and attention to herself.

She also admitted putting too much importance in her relationships and people in her life. Over the past few months, she has started feeling herself again and wants to focus on loving herself before getting into a new relationship.

Also Read: Ananya Panday On Nepotism Debate: "I Am Very Proud To Be My Father's Daughter"