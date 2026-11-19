Ananya Birla has a rather unusual adventure to add to her list of experiences. Around a decade ago, she travelled to South Africa and bungee jumped from Bloukrans Bridge, then the world's highest bridge for commercial bungee jumping. The drop was 216 metres (709 feet), and she remembers it as one of the best experiences of her life.

She spoke about it on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, where she appeared alongside Ananya Panday. During the Koffee Shots segment, Karan Johar asked the two if they had ever jumped out of a helicopter for fun. Ananya Birla took a shot and revealed that she had bungee jumped from the world's highest bridge.

She had actually shared a video of the jump on Instagram back in June 2022. It was footage from a decade earlier, showing her taking the plunge while her family watched from a distance.

"I was going down memory lane last night and found this video from a decade ago!!! This was in South Africa, the world's highest bungee jump at 216 metres: the Bloukrans Bridge. It was exhilarating, and I learnt the freedom that comes with letting go... still trying to implement it. Also please do notice my mom, baby brother and baby sisters' faces in the background cutely freaking out," she wrote.

The jump took place at Bloukrans Bridge in South Africa's Garden Route, a destination that has been attracting bungee jumping enthusiasts for decades.

Bloukrans Bridge A Famous Bungee Jumping Spot

Bloukrans Bridge stretches across the Bloukrans River in South Africa's Tsitsikamma region. It sits along the N2 highway, at the boundary of the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

The bridge stands 216 metres above the river. That is roughly the height of a 70-storey building, giving jumpers a long drop before the bungee cord pulls them back.

Also Read: Malaysia Ends Visa-Free Entry For Indians From January 1, 2027. See New Rules

Its association with bungee jumping goes back to 1990, when it became the first bridge in Africa to be used for the activity. Commercial jumps began in 1997, with Face Adrenalin operating the experience at the site.

The company has since made Bloukrans a recognised name in adventure tourism. It is known for its six Guinness World Record titles and its long-running bungee operation.

It Is No Longer The World's Highest. China Now Holds The Record

When Ananya made her jump, Bloukrans was known as the world's highest commercial bridge bungee jumping site. That title has since gone to China.

The current Guinness World Record holder is Balinghe Bridge in Guizhou Province, where the commercial bungee jumping facility is positioned 370.25 metres (1,215 feet) above the ground.

That is more than 150 metres higher than Bloukrans. Put another way, the Chinese jump site offers a drop that is almost 1.7 times as high.

Located in Guanling County, Anshun, Balinghe Bridge crosses the Baling River in China's Guizhou Province. It is an impressive structure even without the adventure activities.

Also Read: Bone Broth 'Champagne' To Massages, This Airline Treats Dogs Like VIPs

The bridge has a total length of 2,237 metres and a main span of 1,088 metres. Its deck is approximately 370 metres above the river, making it one of the striking engineering landmarks in the region.

Its height has also made it a destination for adventure tourism. The bridge is home to the world's highest Guinness-certified commercial bridge bungee jump, at 370.25 metres. The free fall lasts around 8.7 seconds before the bungee cord brings the jumper back.