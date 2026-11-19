Ananya Panday recently spoke about experiencing brain fog occasionally while appearing on Koffee With Karan Season 9's latest episode. During the conversation, the actor mixed up the words "think" and "speak" and said "spink". Ananya Birla, who was a co-guest on the show, said that the lymphatic drainage massage Panday had undergone before the show had gone to her head. Panday agreed and said she might be experiencing brain fog.

Brain fog is not a medical diagnosis. However, it is a term that is used to describe a group of symptoms that can affect thinking and mental clarity. A person may find it difficult to concentrate, remember information, find the right words, follow a conversation or process information as quickly as usual. It can also cause mental fatigue and a feeling of being mentally 'cloudy'. Brain fog can happen occasionally and may be temporary, but persistent symptoms can sometimes be linked to an underlying health problem.

What Causes Brain Fog?

There is no single cause of brain fog. Several lifestyle factors, health conditions and changes in the body can affect concentration and memory. Some common factors include:

1. Lack Of Sleep

Not getting enough sleep is one of the most common reasons a person may feel mentally foggy. Sleep allows the brain to rest and process information. Poor sleep or an irregular sleep schedule can lead to difficulty concentrating, slower thinking and forgetfulness during the day. Sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep apnoea can also contribute to persistent symptoms.

2. Stress And Anxiety

High levels of stress can make it difficult to focus on a task. When the mind is occupied with tasks and worries, it may become harder to process and remember information. Anxiety and depression are also linked to symptoms such as poor concentration, mental fatigue and forgetfulness.

3. Dehydration And Irregular Meals

The brain needs adequate fluids and nutrients to function normally. Dehydration, skipping meals or following an irregular eating pattern may leave a person feeling tired and mentally slow. Nutrient deficiencies, including low levels of iron, vitamin B12 or folate, can also affect cognitive function.

4. Changes In Blood Sugar Levels

Changes in blood sugar can sometimes affect concentration and mental clarity. This may happen when a person skips meals or has low blood sugar. Conditions such as diabetes and insulin resistance can also be linked to cognitive symptoms, particularly when blood sugar levels are not well controlled.

5. Hormonal Changes

Hormonal fluctuations can impact how a person feels and functions mentally. Brain fog is commonly reported during pregnancy, the postpartum period, perimenopause and menopause. Thyroid disorders can also cause symptoms such as tiredness, difficulty concentrating and memory problems.

6. Illnesses And Infections

Brain fog can happen during or after certain illnesses. It has been reported following COVID-19 infection and can also occur with chronic health conditions, autoimmune diseases, migraines and chronic fatigue-related conditions. In some cases, inflammation and changes in the body's immune response may affect how well the brain processes information.

7. Certain Medications

Some medicines can cause tiredness, reduce alertness or affect your ability to concentrate. Medicines used for allergies, pain, sleep, anxiety and mood disorders can sometimes contribute to these symptoms. If brain fog begins after starting a new medicine, a person should discuss it with a doctor rather than stopping the medication on their own.

8. Lifestyle And Substance Use

Low physical activity, excessive screen time, alcohol consumption, smoking and vaping may also be linked to reduced mental clarity. Too much caffeine, especially when you consume it late in the day, can disrupt sleep and indirectly contribute to brain fog.

How Bad Can Brain Fog Be?

The severity can vary from person to person. For some, it may simply mean occasionally forgetting a word or losing their train of thought. For others, it can interfere with work, conversations, planning and everyday tasks. Brain fog does not mean that a person is losing intelligence or developing dementia. However, frequent or worsening symptoms should not be ignored.

Mild brain fog caused by temporary factors such as poor sleep, stress or dehydration may improve once the underlying issue is addressed. In other cases, symptoms can continue for weeks or even months. If brain fog persists, worsens or starts affecting daily life, it is important to speak to a doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.