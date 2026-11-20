Sit in any hospital waiting area and count the people on their phones. Nearly all of them have their necks bent past 45 degrees. You see the same thing in restaurants, on buses and at home. We answer messages, watch videos, scroll through social media and join meetings, and most of the time we never notice how long our heads have been tipped forward. So what is this habit doing to our necks?

More and more students, office workers and older adults come to me with neck pain. Phones are only one cause. Long hours at a screen, awkward postures held for too long and too little movement all play a part. A few small changes can help a great deal.

A problem with a nickname: People now call it "text neck". It is not a formal medical diagnosis, but the name describes something I see often: neck and upper-back discomfort in people who spend hours with their heads tilted down. In my clinic it shows up in teenagers preparing for exams, young professionals working from laptops on sofas, and grandparents who have just discovered video calls.

Why does the neck hurt?

The cervical spine does a lot of work. It carries the weight of the head, lets us turn and look in every direction, and protects the nerves running from the brain to the rest of the body. It has a gentle inward curve called "lordosis". When we keep bending the neck to look at a phone held near the waist, the muscles of the neck and upper back have to work harder to hold that position.

Hold a heavy bag against your body and it feels manageable. Hold it at arm's length and your arm tires within minutes. Awkward neck positions work the same way. Held for long stretches, they can throw the front and back muscles out of balance, which brings stiffness, tiredness, headaches and pain across the neck and shoulders. Bending the neck is not the trouble in itself. Staying in one position for hours, with no chance for the muscles to relax, is.

Posture is only part of it. Stress, poor sleep and long hours of sitting also tighten the neck and shoulder muscles. That is why pain often flares up during exams, deadlines or a difficult spell at work.

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Is your phone permanently damaging your spine?

Many patients ask me this, and in most cases the answer is NO. Looking down at a phone does not damage the spine or cause a slipped disc. The neck is made to move, and bending forward is normal. Long hours in uncomfortable positions can, however, make existing neck pain worse, especially in people who are inactive and whose muscles are weak.

Changes in the discs and joints of the spine are also common with age, and they often cause no symptoms at all. Not every neck pain needs an X-ray or MRI. Scans frequently show such changes in people who have no pain, so doctors treat the patient and not just the picture. My advice is simple. Do not be afraid to move your neck, and do not stay in one position for too long.

Myths and facts

Myth: Looking down at a phone wears out the neck for good.

Fact: Bending forward is a normal movement. Trouble starts when you hold one position for hours, particularly if your muscles are weak and you get little exercise.

Myth: Everyone with neck pain needs a scan.

Fact: Most neck pain settles with time, movement and simple measures. Scans are kept for injuries and warning symptoms.

Myth: There is one perfect posture, and you must hold it all day.

Fact: The best posture is the next one. Changing position matters more than holding a textbook pose.

Myth: Rest is the best treatment for a stiff neck.

Fact: A short rest can help, but staying still for long usually makes stiffness worse. Gentle movement speeds recovery.

Five ways to protect your neck

Raise the phone instead of lowering your head. Hold it around eyebrow level whenever you can. Rest your elbows on a table or the arms of a chair so the strain does not simply move to your shoulders. You do not have to sit bolt upright all day. Comfort and regular movements count for more.

Take movement breaks. Avoid scrolling for long stretches. I suggest changing position at least every 30 minutes. Put the phone down, stand up, roll your shoulders and walk around. The same goes for long hours at the computer. Take breaks before the discomfort starts, and use a phone reminder if you tend to forget.

Build strength. Regular exercise and targeted work for the neck, shoulders and upper back improve strength and endurance. Walking, swimming and general strength training will help. If you already have persistent pain, a physiotherapist or doctor can suggest the right exercises.

Look at your workspace. Set your screen at a comfortable height, keep things you use often within easy reach, and sit on a chair that supports you. When you spend hours reading or on video calls, perhaps adding a stand for your device will help. Laptop users do better with a separate keyboard and a raised screen.

Do not ignore pain that lingers. Stiffness after a long session on the phone usually eases once you move around. Pain that persists or gets worse needs a doctor's attention, especially if it runs down the arm or comes with tingling, numbness or weakness.

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Simple movements to try at your desk:

Each of these takes a minute or two and can be repeated through the day. Stop if you feel sharp pain, tingling or numbness, and speak to a doctor or physiotherapist.

Chin tucks: Sit tall and draw your chin straight back, as if making a slight double chin. Hold for a few seconds and release.

Sit tall and draw your chin straight back, as if making a slight double chin. Hold for a few seconds and release. Shoulder rolls: Roll the shoulders slowly backwards a few times to loosen the upper back.

Roll the shoulders slowly backwards a few times to loosen the upper back. Shoulder blade squeezes: Draw the shoulder blades gently together and hold briefly. This works the muscles that support good posture.

Draw the shoulder blades gently together and hold briefly. This works the muscles that support good posture. Side stretches: Tilt your ear slowly towards one shoulder, pause, then switch sides. Do not force it.

Tilt your ear slowly towards one shoulder, pause, then switch sides. Do not force it. Stand and reach: Stand, raise your arms overhead and stretch. It is a good reset after sitting for a long time.

Everyday habits worth rethinking

In bed: Reading on a phone while lying on your side or propped up on a heap of pillows keeps the neck bent for a long time. Try to avoid long sessions in bed, and pick a pillow that keeps your head and neck in line with your spine.

Reading on a phone while lying on your side or propped up on a heap of pillows keeps the neck bent for a long time. Try to avoid long sessions in bed, and pick a pillow that keeps your head and neck in line with your spine. On the move: On buses, trains and in cars, many of us hold the phone low in the lap. Lift it when you can, and glance up from time to time.

On buses, trains and in cars, many of us hold the phone low in the lap. Lift it when you can, and glance up from time to time. With children: Children and teenagers spend long hours on tablets, phones and laptops, for school and for play. Encourage them to change position, take breaks and play sport outdoors. It protects the growing spine and sets habits they will carry into adulthood.

Children and teenagers spend long hours on tablets, phones and laptops, for school and for play. Encourage them to change position, take breaks and play sport outdoors. It protects the growing spine and sets habits they will carry into adulthood. At work: Long calls tempt people to cradle the phone between ear and shoulder. A headset or the speakerphone fixes that.

When should you see a doctor?

Most neck discomfort is not an emergency. You should get prompt medical assessment if neck pain follows a significant injury, or if it comes with new or worsening weakness, difficulty walking or loss of hand coordination. Severe neck pain with fever also needs evaluation. Sudden, severe neck pain with unusual neurological symptoms calls for emergency care. Pain that regularly disturbs your sleep should be checked too. I do not say this to scare anyone off their smart phone. These are the signs that mean lifestyle changes alone are not enough.

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It is the habit, not the phone

Smart phones are part of modern life, and asking people to give them up is neither realistic nor necessary. How we use them is what we can change. Raise the screen when it is convenient, take breaks, stay active, strengthen your muscles and see a doctor if symptoms persist.

If I could leave readers with one thought as a spine surgeon, it would be this. The healthiest posture is not any single position. It is being able to move easily between many. Your phone connects you to the world, so do not let it cost you your own physical well-being.

(By Dr. Ishwara Keerthi C, Consultant Spine Surgeon, KMC Hospital, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, Mangalore)

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