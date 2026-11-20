Many of us start our day with a cup of black coffee. Apart from its strong taste and smell, coffee has natural compounds that offer some health benefits. Some studies also suggest that coffee can help lower inflammation in the body. But does this mean drinking black coffee every day is good for your health?

The answer may depend on how much you drink and how your body reacts to it. Drinking too much coffee can also cause problems. So, where does black coffee stand when it comes to inflammation? Can it help calm inflammation or could it make the problem worse? Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has explained what people should keep in mind before making it a daily habit.

On Instagram, the health expert shared, “There have been a lot of studies now to say that black coffee can actually be an anti-inflammatory that can manage your inflammation much better. First because black coffee is rich in major polyphenols, and polyphenols can help you fight oxidative stress, lowering your systemic inflammation.”

“Studies also suggest that drinking one to two cups of black coffee can reduce your C-reactive protein, which is an inflammatory marker, CRP, and can manage your inflammation better. Not just that, caffeine also improves your mood, betters your focus and alertness, and actually can help improve your brain cognitiveity, all of this managing your inflammation. So yes, coffee is an anti-inflammatory and can help put the inflammation down,” the nutritionist added.

In an earlier video, Deepsikha Jain compared the long term health of people who drink coffee with those who avoid it. The studies found that coffee drinkers had a lower chance of facing problems related to depression and liver health than people who did not drink coffee. They also showed that people who consumed at least two cups of coffee everyday felt more energetic, motivated and satisfied.

According to the nutritionist, the studies also found that people who drank coffee had a 28% lower chance of developing brain related conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and dementia compared to those who did not drink it.

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