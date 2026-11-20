Most people check the expiry date on a bottle of milk. Very few check the kajal they apply every morning.

In my clinic, patients with red, itchy, crusted lids often tell me the same thing. Nothing has changed. Same routine, same products. Then I ask how old the eyeliner or mascara is, and the answer is usually "a year, maybe two."

Why eye makeup is different

The lid margin is a busy place. It holds lash follicles, oil glands and a resident population of bacteria and mites. Mascara wands go in and out of a dark, moist tube every day, and each trip carries those organisms back inside. The preservatives in the formula slow growth for a while. They do not last forever.

Once a product is contaminated, it keeps reinfecting the same eye. This is how a small, ignored habit turns into chronic blepharitis, a long-term inflammation of the lid margin that causes burning, flaking and a gritty feeling on waking.

What happens to the oil glands

The meibomian glands sit along the edge of both lids. They make the oil that stops your tears from evaporating. Their openings are tiny, and they block easily.

Eyeliner or kajal on the inner rim, the waterline, is the main culprit. Pigment and wax settle right over the gland openings. Over months, the glands stop working, tears dry out too fast, and the eye feels tired and dry. This is meibomian gland dysfunction. It is common, it is underdiagnosed, and once glands are lost, they do not grow back.

A blocked or infected gland can also turn into a stye, a painful red lump on the lid. A chalazion is a related, usually painless swelling from a gland that stays blocked.

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Lash extensions need honest attention

Extensions are not harmful by themselves. The trouble is what collects around them. Glue fumes can irritate. Debris, oil and dead skin build up at the base of the lashes, and mites thrive in that crowded space. Patients who have extensions rarely clean their lash line properly because they fear the lashes will fall off. That fear is what lets the problem grow.

If you wear them, clean the base gently with a lash-safe cleanser every day. Take a break between fills. Stop and see a doctor if the lids swell, itch, or turn red.

Myths I hear often

"It looks and smells fine, so it is safe." Bacteria cannot be seen or smelled.

"Expensive brands last longer." Price does not change how fast germs grow.

"Natural or organic products are safer." Many contain fewer preservatives, so they spoil faster.

"A drop of water or saliva revives dry mascara." This adds bacteria directly to the tube.

"Kajal and surma are traditional, so they are harmless." Homemade or unbranded kajal can carry contamination, and some products have been found to contain lead. Do not apply them to the waterline.

"Pumping the wand mixes the product." It pushes air in and speeds drying and contamination.

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Reading the label

The date printed on a pack usually refers to shelf life when unopened. Once you open it, the clock changes. Look for the small open-jar symbol with a number such as 3M or 6M. That tells you how many months the product is good after opening.

Clinical takeaway

Expiry dates on eye make-up products are not merely suggestions. Please do not use expired make-up. Replace mascara and liquid or gel eyeliner every three months. Sharpen pencil eyeliner before each use and replace it within six months. Replace cream shadows after about six months and powder shadows after a year. Follow guidelines on the package, and only when there are no guidelines, use this dictum. Throw away any eye product that has been used during an eye infection, or that has been dropped, shared or watered down. Remove all eye makeup every night. Sleeping in it is a fast route to blocked glands. Keep liner off the inner rim, especially if your eyes already feel dry. Wash hands before applying makeup. Put contact lenses in first and take them out before removing makeup. Do not share eye cosmetics with anyone. Do not use shop testers on your eyes. Sharing passes infections like staphylococcus and the viruses that cause pink eye. Infections acquired this way are often stubborn.

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Caution: No makeup during conjunctivitis

If you have conjunctivitis, stop all eye makeup immediately. Makeup on an inflamed eye slows healing, irritates the surface further and traps germs against it. Products you used just before or during the infection are now contaminated, and using them again will bring the infection back. Discard them. Wait until the eye is completely clear, with no redness, watering or discharge, before you start with fresh products.

Eye makeup is safe when it is treated as a short-lived product. If your eyes are sore, red or crusted despite good habits, get them examined. Early treatment protects the glands you cannot replace.

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