As air pollution levels rise across Indian cities, the impact is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. While much of the conversation around poor air quality focuses on respiratory and cardiovascular health, our eyes are also directly exposed to polluted air.

Burning, itching, redness, watering and persistent dryness are some of the common complaints people experience during periods of high pollution. Yet, eye irritation is often dismissed as a minor inconvenience rather than a warning sign of environmental exposure.

The eyes, like the skin are organs exposed to the external environment. While the skin acts as the body's outer protective barrier, the surface of the eyes is constantly exposed to airborne pollutants, dust and environmental toxins. This makes the eyes particularly vulnerable to irritation and inflammation.

How Does Pollution Affect Your Eyes?

Pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, ground-level ozone, nitrogen dioxide and dust can come into direct contact with the ocular surface.

These pollutants can disturb the tear film, the thin layer of tears that keeps the eyes lubricated and protects them from external irritants. Prolonged exposure can contribute to dryness, inflammation and discomfort.

Dr Parul Sharma, Principal Director & HOD, Fortis Eye Institute, FMRI Gurgaon, explains that the eye's outer surface is particularly vulnerable because it is continuously exposed to environmental pollutants. "Air pollution can irritate the delicate surface of the eyes. Particulate matter, dust and other pollutants can disturb the tear film, leading to dryness, redness, burning and itching. People who already have dry eyes or eye allergies may experience worsening symptoms during periods of high pollution."

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What Are the Symptoms You Should Watch Out For?

Redness: Blood vessels on the surface of the eye become more prominent due to irritation.

Burning sensation: Eyes may feel as though something is stinging or irritating them.

Excessive watering: The eyes produce additional tears in response to airborne irritants.

Itching: Pollution can aggravate existing eye allergies.

Dryness: The eyes may feel rough, uncomfortable or as though there is something stuck in them.

Contact Lens Users: Why You Need To Be Careful

People who wear contact lenses may experience additional discomfort during periods of high pollution, particularly when their eyes are already dry or irritated.

Dr Parul recommends reducing prolonged contact lens use and giving the eyes a break. "Try to reduce the duration for which you wear contact lenses, especially during periods of high pollution. Contact lens use can contribute to dryness and discomfort. Give your eyes a break and switch to spectacles whenever possible."

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Four Ways To Protect Your Eyes During High Pollution

Carry lubricating eye drops: One of the simplest precautions is to keep lubricating eye drops handy. They help maintain moisture on the ocular surface and can provide relief from dryness and irritation. Use suitable lubricating drops recommended by your eye specialist. Dr Parul advises, "Always carry lubricating eye drops with you. They can help keep the eyes moist and provide relief from dryness and irritation." Wear sunglasses outdoors: Sunglasses provide an additional protective layer against dust and airborne irritants. They can help reduce direct exposure to particles and wind. Dr Parul recommends wearing sunglasses when stepping outdoors to minimise direct exposure to environmental irritants. Reduce prolonged contact lens use: If your eyes feel dry or irritated, switch to spectacles and give your eyes a break from contact lenses. Avoid wearing lenses for prolonged hours when experiencing discomfort. Follow the 20-20-20 rule when using screens: In today's digital world, we spend hours looking at phones, laptops and other screens. Prolonged screen time can reduce our blinking frequency, contributing to dryness and eye strain. Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. Dr Parul Sharma explains, "When we spend long hours looking at screens, we tend to blink less, which can increase dryness and discomfort. Following the 20-20-20 rule helps relax the eye muscles and gives our eyes a much-needed break. It is a simple habit everyone should incorporate into their daily routine."

When Should You See an Eye Specialist?

Occasional irritation may settle after moving away from polluted surroundings. However, persistent redness, excessive watering, itching, pain or blurred vision should not be ignored. Sudden vision changes, severe eye pain or a painful red eye require urgent medical attention.

Pollution is no longer just a concern for our lungs. We know it affects the heart and brain, but its impact on our eyes is often overlooked. Like our skin, our eyes are constantly exposed to environmental pollutants and toxins. As air quality worsens and screen time continues to rise, eye care must become an essential part of our everyday health routine. Because protecting our vision is just as important as protecting every other vital organ.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.