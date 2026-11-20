Vitamin D is crucial for people of all ages. Babies are given vitamin D drops starting in the first few days of life because neither breast milk nor safe sun exposure provides enough of this nutrient to support their rapid growth. Vitamin D is vital for the absorption of calcium and phosphorus, which are necessary for strong bones and teeth. Severe deficiency causes rickets, a condition where bones become soft and weak, leading to delayed motor milestones, bone pain, bowed legs, or skeletal deformities. Additionally, adequate vitamin D supports healthy muscle function and helps the developing immune system fight off respiratory and other infections.

Why are drops needed?

Breast milk is naturally low in vitamin D. While breast milk provides complete nutrition in almost every other way, it contains very little vitamin D even if the mother takes standard prenatal vitamins.

While breast milk provides complete nutrition in almost every other way, it contains very little vitamin D even if the mother takes standard prenatal vitamins. Direct sunlight is unsafe and unreliable. Humans naturally produce vitamin D when skin is exposed to sunlight, but young infants have delicate skin that should be kept out of direct sun. Additionally, indoor lifestyles, clothing, air pollution, and darker skin tones significantly limit how much vitamin D a baby's skin can make.

Humans naturally produce vitamin D when skin is exposed to sunlight, but young infants have delicate skin that should be kept out of direct sun. Additionally, indoor lifestyles, clothing, air pollution, and darker skin tones significantly limit how much vitamin D a baby's skin can make. Newborns have low stored reserves. Babies rely on the vitamin D transferred from their mother during pregnancy, and many mothers enter pregnancy with low vitamin D levels themselves.

"Vitamin D supplementation is an important part of an infant's nutritional care, particularly during the first year of life, when bones are growing rapidly. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus, which are essential for healthy bone development, tooth formation and muscle function. An inadequate supply can lead to Vitamin D deficiency and nutritional rickets, a condition in which bones become weak, soft and prone to deformities," says Dr. Pawan Kumar, General Paediatrician at Madhukar Rainbow Hospital, Delhi.

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Dosage

"All infants should receive 400 IU of Vitamin D daily from birth until one year of age, irrespective of whether they are breastfed or formula-fed," recommends Dr. Kumar.

US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends 400 IU (10 micrograms) once daily from birth to 12 months.

Infant formula is fortified with vitamin D. However, newborns rarely drink enough volume in the early months.

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Best time to give these drops

"The best time should be any convenient, consistent time of day and can be given with or around a feed," advises Dr. Kumar.

Safe dosing tips

Always use the dropper or syringe provided with that specific bottle, as concentrations vary widely between brands. Some deliver 400 IU in a single drop, while others require 0.5 mL or 1 mL. Place the drops directly inside the baby's cheek or on a clean nipple just before feeding rather than mixing them into a full bottle of milk. Never double a dose if you miss a day.

"A common misconception among parents is that Vitamin D drops can be discontinued once a baby starts consuming solid foods at six months. However, the introduction of complementary foods does not automatically mean that the child is receiving adequate Vitamin D. Similarly, occasional sunlight exposure should not be considered a reliable substitute for supplementation, as the amount of Vitamin D produced by the skin varies considerably."

"It is equally important to understand that more Vitamin D is not necessarily better. Parents should avoid increasing the dose independently or combining multiple Vitamin D-containing supplements without checking their total intake," concludes Dr. Kumar.

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Excessive supplementation can cause Vitamin D toxicity, leading to elevated calcium levels, vomiting, poor feeding, constipation, excessive thirst, frequent urination and, in severe cases, kidney complications.

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