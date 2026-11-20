When a couple are having difficulty conceiving then assessment of male reproductive health is an important part of the diagnostic process. One of the initial investigations that a fertility specialist will recommend is a semen analysis. This is a laboratory test which looks at the volume and quality of the sperm in a semen sample and is used to identify any abnormalities which may be affecting a man's reproductive health and his capacity to conceive.

A semen analysis looks at three main things: sperm count, motility and morphology. Each of those assesses a different aspect of sperm health and together they give the fertility specialist a good idea of how well the sperm might be able to fertilise an egg. They can also help the individual to make sense of their report without necessarily jumping to the conclusion that an abnormal result means they're infertile.

1. Sperm Count: Understanding the Number of Sperm

Sperm count is the number of sperm in a semen sample. It's measured in two ways: sperm concentration (the number of sperm per ml of semen) and total sperm count (the total number of sperm in the sample).

WHO reference limits are 16 million sperm per ml and 39 million sperm per ejaculate. A count below these reference values is termed oligozoospermia. A low sperm count may reduce the chances of natural conception, though it doesn't preclude the possibility of conception entirely.

Several things can lead to a low sperm count: hormonal imbalance, infection, genetic condition, varicocele (enlargement of the pampiniform plexus in the scrotum), certain drugs and lifestyle factors. It's important to establish the underlying cause in order to know what the best course of treatment is.

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2. Sperm Motility: Assessing How Well Sperm Move

Having the right amount of sperm is important, but their ability to move is equally important. Sperm motility is all about how well the sperm swim and moves forward through the female reproductive tract to get to the egg.

Motility is broadly split into progressive and non-progressive. Progressive sperm are those that are effectively moving forward, non-progressive are those that are moving but not moving forward effectively and immotile are those that are not moving at all.

According to WHO reference values, total motility should be at least 42% and progressive motility at least 30%. Reduced sperm motility (asthenozoospermia) can be linked to infection, oxidative stress, varicocele and a number of other medical conditions. A fertility specialist would be in a position to look at these and recommend appropriate management.

3. Sperm Morphology: Understanding the Shape of Sperm

Sperm morphology is the size, shape and structure of the sperm. A normal sperm has an oval head, a well-defined middle piece and a long tail. Each of those parts has a particular function: the head carries the genetic material, the middle piece provides the energy, and the tail is for swimming.

Changes or abnormalities in the head, middle piece or tail can have an effect on sperm motility and its ability to fertilise an egg. This is known as teratozoospermia. It's important to note that a low percentage of normally shaped sperm doesn't necessarily preclude natural conception. It has to be considered in the light of sperm count, motility and all the other clinical factors.

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Why Should All Three Parameters Be Assessed Together?

Sperm count, motility and morphology all provide different but equally important information regarding male reproductive health. A man can have a normal sperm count and yet have poor motility or abnormal morphology. Hence looking at just one of these parameters may not give you the full picture.

It's also vital to bear in mind that a semen analysis is not in itself a definitive test of fertility. The WHO reference values represent the lower fifth percentile of the measurements in a group of men whose partners went on to conceive naturally within 12 months. They are reference values rather than absolute thresholds for fertility or infertility.

Semen parameters can vary from sample to sample. If the initial results are abnormal then a specialist may well recommend that the test is repeated prior to any clinical assessment being made. The results have to be interpreted in the context of the individual's medical history and the reproductive history of both partners.

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Conclusion

Semen analysis is the key initial step in assessing male reproductive health and in identifying any factors which may be impacting on the ability to conceive. Looking at the count, motility and morphology of the sperm together gives the fertility specialist a much clearer picture of the man's fertility and allows them to decide whether further investigation or treatment is warranted. Most importantly, men should not delay fertility assessments or hesitate to discuss their reports with a specialist. Fertility is a shared responsibility, and both partners deserve timely evaluation and appropriate care.

(Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Whole Time Director, Indira IVF Hospital Limited)

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