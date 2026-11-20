For women, the days before their periods can make them struggle with bloating, stomach cramps, headaches, mood swings, breast pain and sugar cravings. These problems make it difficult to follow normal routine every month. While premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms can be different for every woman, nutrition plays a part in how the body feels during this time.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary says that women should not ignore these monthly problems, as low consumption of nutrients can be one reason behind them. She points out that many spend around one week every month dealing with PMS symptoms. She believes that checking the levels of five key nutrients will help them understand what their bodies are missing.

Rashi also shared five nutrients for PMS relief. On Instagram, the health expert shared, “1200 milligrams of calcium from food. So there'll be curd, ragi, paneer, and even sesame seeds. Next is vitamin D, because calcium cannot do its job without it. I don't want you to guess this one. You have to get it tested and you need a supplement.”

“Then comes magnesium. Make sure you have it. 200 mg a day is going to reduce the puffiness, is going to reduce bloating. It's going to also reduce your sugar cravings, and you'll sleep better. But it's going to take at least two cycles, not two days. You can get this from pumpkin seeds, rajma, spinach, almonds, and the best one is dark chocolate, but make sure it's 70% dark.”

Rashi Chowdhary explains that vitamins B1 and B2 should be included in the diet through food. Curd, milk, eggs and almonds are good sources of vitamin B2, while whole grains, dal and sunflower seeds provide vitamin B1.

The nutritionist then talks about iron, which your body needs to make serotonin, a chemical that controls mood. She says Indian women have low ferritin levels. She advises women to get their ferritin levels tested instead of depending only on foods like beetroot and pomegranate.

Rashi Chowdhary also advises women to first correct low iron levels with the help of the right supplement. After that, they can have foods like halim seeds, rajma and chana in their meals. Adding lemon helps body absorb iron in a good way.

She points out that calcium can make it harder for the body to absorb iron, so women should be careful about taking calcium and iron supplements together.

Also Read: Premenstrual Syndrome: 7 Signs And Symptoms Of PMS

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.