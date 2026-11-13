Delhi Air Pollution: Can High AQI Levels Cause Headaches Even If You Don't Have A Respiratory Problem?

Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply today (November 13), with the city's AQI entering the 'severe' category. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Delhi's AQI reached 419 at 8:40 AM on Friday with 33 of the city's 58 monitoring stations recording severe air quality. Several areas reported readings above 450, including IIT Delhi, Chandni Chowk and North Campus. The thick layer of smog and poor visibility have raised concerns about the immediate health effects of breathing polluted air.

Delhi's pollution has also worsened over the past few days, with the AQI rising from 299 on November 10 to 313 on November 11 and 350 on November 12 before crossing 400 on Friday. While respiratory symptoms such as coughing, wheezing and breathlessness are associated with polluted air, headaches can also occur even in people who do not have asthma or another lung condition. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare lists headache and dizziness among possible short-term effects of high-level air pollution exposure.

Can High AQI Cause Headaches?

Yes, high levels of air pollution can trigger headaches in some people even when they do not have an underlying respiratory disease. Research has found links between air pollution and different types of headaches, including migraine, although the exact relationship is still being studied.

Polluted air contains fine particles and gases that can affect the body beyond the lungs. PM2.5, for example, consists of extremely small particles that can travel deep into the respiratory system and, in some circumstances, cross into the bloodstream. This means their effects are not limited to the respiratory tract.

How Does Pollution Trigger A Headache?

There may be several reasons why a person develops a headache after spending time in highly polluted air.

1. Irritation Of The Nose And Airways

Pollutants can irritate the nose, throat and upper airways. This may cause congestion, burning or discomfort. In some people, this irritation can add to the feeling of pressure or heaviness in the head. Air pollution can also irritate sensory nerves in the face and airways, which may trigger headaches or migraine attacks.

2. Inflammation May Play A Role

Fine particulate matter can trigger inflammation in the body. Air pollution has also been linked with inflammatory and oxidative processes that can affect the nervous system. The exact pathway is not completely understood, but researchers have said that pollution-related inflammation may make the nervous system more sensitive and add to headache symptoms.

3. Pollutants Can Affect The Nervous System

Air pollution is not only a lung concern. Very small particles and other pollutants can have effects throughout the body, including the cardiovascular and nervous systems. This is one reason why someone who has healthy lungs may still have symptoms such as headache, dizziness, tiredness or difficulty concentrating during periods of severe pollution. The Indian health ministry specifically includes headache and giddiness among possible short-term health effects of air pollution.

4. Poor Air Can Disturb Sleep

Pollution can indirectly contribute to headaches by affecting sleep. Smog, nasal irritation, coughing and breathing discomfort can make it harder to sleep comfortably. Poor or insufficient sleep is known to be a common headache trigger. Therefore, repeated exposure to polluted air can potentially add to headaches.

5. Other Factors

Pollution may not always be the only reason for a headache. Dehydration, inadequate sleep, stress, skipped meals, prolonged screen use and changes in weather can also trigger headaches. This is important because not every headache occurring on a high-AQI day is necessarily caused by pollution. Studies examining the relationship between air pollution and headaches have shown mixed results, although there is evidence suggesting that long-term PM2.5 exposure may be associated with migraine prevalence and severity.

Who May Be More Sensitive?

People with migraine or a history of headaches may notice that polluted air acts as a trigger. Children, older adults and people with existing heart or lung conditions may also be more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution. However, healthy people are not completely protected.

What Can You Do If Pollution Triggers Headaches?

When the AQI is severe, reducing exposure is the most important step. Avoid unnecessary outdoor activity, particularly near busy roads or areas with visible smog. Keep windows closed when outdoor air quality is very poor and use an appropriately sized air purifier indoors if available.

Staying hydrated, eating regular meals and getting adequate sleep may also help reduce other common headache triggers. If you develop a sudden, unusually severe headache, headache with weakness or confusion, vision or speech changes, repeated vomiting, or other concerning symptoms, seek medical attention.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.