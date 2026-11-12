Delhi AQI: How 'Very Poor' Air Quality Impacts Even Those Without Asthma

Delhi-NCR is under a thick blanket of polluted air. On Thursday (November 12), Delhi's overall AQI was around 317-325, putting it in the 'very poor' category, while several monitoring stations recorded readings above 350 and some crossed 400. The region is also under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as authorities try to control worsening air pollution.

For people with asthma, such polluted air can be particularly difficult to tolerate. Fine particles and other pollutants can enter deep into the lungs, irritate the airways and trigger inflammation, coughing, wheezing and breathing difficulty. But asthma is not the only concern. Even people who do not have asthma can experience respiratory symptoms when pollution levels are high. In some cases, repeated or prolonged exposure may also affect lung function and increase the risk of respiratory and other health problems.

How Does High AQI Trigger Asthma?

Asthma is a chronic condition in which the airways become inflamed and sensitive. When a person with asthma inhales polluted air, the irritants can worsen this inflammation and cause the muscles around the airways to tighten. There are several air pollutants, but PM2.5 is particularly concerning. These tiny particles can travel deep into the lungs and trigger irritation and inflammation. Other pollutants, including nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide and ozone, can also contribute to airway inflammation and worsen asthma symptoms.

During periods of very poor air quality, people with asthma may experience:

More frequent coughing

Wheezing

Chest tightness

Shortness of breath

Higher dependence on prescribed inhalers

More frequent or severe asthma attacks

Pollution can therefore act as a trigger even when a person's asthma was previously well controlled. Children, older adults and people with existing respiratory conditions may also be vulnerable.

How Does High AQI Impact People Without Asthma?

Having no history of asthma does not make a person completely protected from polluted air. The lungs still come in direct contact with the pollutants being inhaled and high exposure can cause irritation and inflammation.

1. It Can Cause Coughing And Throat Irritation

One of the first signs of exposure can be a dry cough, scratchy throat or irritation in the nose and eyes. Fine particles and other pollutants can irritate the lining of the respiratory tract, particularly when exposure continues for several hours.

2. Breathing May Feel More Difficult

People without asthma may notice breathlessness, chest discomfort or a feeling that they cannot take a proper deep breath during days of severe pollution. This can become more noticeable while walking, exercising or spending long periods outdoors. This does not mean that the person has developed asthma. However, persistent or recurring breathing symptoms should not be ignored.

3. Lung Function Can Be Affected

High levels of particulate matter can temporarily affect how well the lungs function. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), short-term exposure to high levels of particulate matter can reduce lung function, while prolonged exposure is linked to a higher risk of respiratory problems. This is important for people who spend considerable time outdoors or live in areas where high pollution is frequent.

4. It Can Increase The Risk Of Respiratory Infections

Polluted air can irritate and weaken the respiratory system, making it harder for the lungs to deal with harmful particles and other irritants. WHO says that exposure to high levels of air pollution is linked to an increased risk of respiratory infections. This can be concerning for children and older adults, whose respiratory systems may be more vulnerable.

5. It May Cause Inflammation Beyond The Lungs

The impact of air pollution is not limited to breathing. Very small particles, particularly PM2.5, can pass through the lungs and enter the bloodstream. This can lead to inflammation and affect other organs and body systems. Long-term exposure has been linked with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and other serious health problems.

Can Pollution Cause Asthma In Someone Who Does Not Have It?

Air pollution can increase the risk of developing asthma, but not every person exposed to pollution will develop the condition. Asthma usually results from several factors, including genetics, allergies, early-life exposures and environmental triggers. WHO identifies indoor and outdoor air pollution as important risk factors for asthma. This is why a person without asthma should still take high AQI levels seriously.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.