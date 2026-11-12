7 Breakfasts That May Help Prevent Bloating, According To An AIIMS-Trained Doctor

Bloating can turn even the most important meal of the day into an uncomfortable experience. While the causes can vary from overeating and constipation to food intolerances and digestive conditions, what you eat in the morning may also play a role in how your stomach feels through the day.

A gastroenterologist has shared seven breakfast options that may be easier on the digestive system and less likely to trigger bloating in people who are sensitive to certain foods. However, individual tolerance can vary, so foods that work well for one person may not have the same effect on another.

Here are seven breakfast combinations to consider.

1. Overnight Oats With Chia And Blueberries

Overnight oats topped with chia seeds and blueberries can be a fibre-rich breakfast option. Oats and chia provide fibre, while blueberries are generally well tolerated in moderate portions.

Because suddenly increasing fibre intake can itself cause gas and bloating, it is better to increase fibre gradually and drink enough water.

2. Eggs With Sourdough Bread

Eggs are naturally low in fermentable carbohydrates and provide protein, making them a simple breakfast choice for many people with sensitive digestion.

Pairing eggs with traditional sourdough bread may also be easier to tolerate than some regular breads. However, tolerance can depend on the type of sourdough and individual sensitivity.

3. Plain Dosa With A Simple Side

Plain dosa can be another option, particularly because the batter is fermented before cooking. The combination of rice and lentils makes it a familiar breakfast choice that can also provide carbohydrates and some protein.

For people prone to bloating, keeping the dosa filling simple may help. A small serving of sambar can also be paired with it, provided ingredients such as onions or garlic do not trigger symptoms.

4. Lactose-Free Greek Yogurt With Strawberries

For people who are sensitive to lactose, lactose-free Greek yogurt can offer protein without the lactose that may cause digestive symptoms.

Adding strawberries provides fruit without making the meal overly heavy. Greek yogurt may also contain live cultures, although the specific probiotic benefits depend on the product and its bacterial strains.

5. Kiwi With Chia Pudding

Kiwi and chia can make a simple breakfast combination for people looking to support regular bowel movements.

Kiwi contains fibre and may help with regularity, while soaked chia seeds provide soluble fibre. Since large amounts of fibre can sometimes worsen bloating, portion size matters, particularly for people who are not accustomed to eating much fibre.

6. Oatmeal With Banana And Walnuts

A bowl of oatmeal topped with banana and walnuts provides a combination of fibre, carbohydrates, healthy fats and other nutrients.

For people who experience bloating, choosing a portion of banana that they tolerate well may be important. Very ripe bananas can contain more fermentable carbohydrates, which may be problematic for some people.

7. Spinach And Egg Omelette

An egg omelette with spinach can be a protein-rich breakfast that is relatively low in fermentable carbohydrates.

The gastroenterologist recommends keeping common triggers such as onions and garlic out of the omelette if these foods tend to cause bloating. Other vegetables can also be added based on individual tolerance.

What Else Can Help With Morning Bloating?

There is no universal “anti-bloat” breakfast because bloating can have several causes. Eating slowly, avoiding very large portions, staying hydrated and identifying personal food triggers can all help.

It is also worth paying attention to patterns. If bloating repeatedly occurs after consuming dairy, certain grains, high-fibre foods or specific fruits and vegetables, keeping a food-and-symptom diary may help identify possible triggers.

Persistent or severe bloating should not simply be attributed to diet. If it is accompanied by unexplained weight loss, blood in the stool, persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain or significant changes in bowel habits, medical evaluation is important.

The key takeaway is simple: the goal is not to find foods that never cause bloating, but to identify breakfast choices that your digestive system tolerates well.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.