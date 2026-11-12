Sidharth Malhotra Says His Father Underwent Hydrotherapy: What Is It, And Which Health Conditions Can It Help?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani featured in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 episode. During a conversation, Sidharth said that his father underwent hydrotherapy for his condition. He said, "His ailment was particularly his condition was getting worse year by year. Now when I look back and I go and do all these interesting things with Saraayah in our building, in our home, it reminds me that I used to take my dad in a similar way swimming in our building. Because it was hydrotherapy is what he needed for his condition. The last four-five years were almost like, you know my dad was like my first child."

Hydrotherapy is a form of treatment that uses water to support physical recovery, reduce pain and improve movement. It can involve exercising in a warm-water pool, using water pressure for massage, or applying hot and cold water in different ways. Since water supports part of the body's weight, exercises that may feel difficult on land can become easier in water.

Hydrotherapy is often used as part of physiotherapy and rehabilitation, particularly for people recovering from injuries, surgery or conditions that affect movement.

How Is Hydrotherapy Done?

Exercises in warm water: Hydrotherapy commonly involves performing gentle exercises in a heated pool. The warmth can help relax muscles and joints, while the water provides resistance that can help build strength without putting excessive stress on the body.

Hydrotherapy commonly involves performing gentle exercises in a heated pool. The warmth can help relax muscles and joints, while the water provides resistance that can help build strength without putting excessive stress on the body. Walking and movement exercises: A person may walk forwards, backwards or sideways through the water, depending on their condition. The resistance of the water makes these movements more challenging while reducing the impact on joints.

A person may walk forwards, backwards or sideways through the water, depending on their condition. The resistance of the water makes these movements more challenging while reducing the impact on joints. Water-based strengthening: Exercises using the resistance of water can help improve muscle strength, balance and flexibility. Physiotherapists may also use floats, boards or other equipment to make exercises easier or more challenging.

Exercises using the resistance of water can help improve muscle strength, balance and flexibility. Physiotherapists may also use floats, boards or other equipment to make exercises easier or more challenging. Hot and cold water therapy: In some types of hydrotherapy, hot or cold water is applied to different parts of the body. Heat may help relax tight muscles and improve circulation, while cold may be used to temporarily reduce pain and swelling.

In some types of hydrotherapy, hot or cold water is applied to different parts of the body. Heat may help relax tight muscles and improve circulation, while cold may be used to temporarily reduce pain and swelling. Water massage and pressure: Some hydrotherapy treatments use jets of water to massage the body. The pressure can provide temporary relief from muscle tightness and discomfort.

Who Should Do Hydrotherapy?

People with joint pain: Those with conditions such as osteoarthritis may benefit from water-based exercises because the buoyancy of water reduces pressure on painful joints.

Those with conditions such as osteoarthritis may benefit from water-based exercises because the buoyancy of water reduces pressure on painful joints. People recovering from injuries or surgery: Hydrotherapy may be included in rehabilitation after certain orthopaedic injuries or surgeries. It can allow a person to start controlled movement before they are ready for more demanding exercises.

Hydrotherapy may be included in rehabilitation after certain orthopaedic injuries or surgeries. It can allow a person to start controlled movement before they are ready for more demanding exercises. People with reduced mobility: Individuals who find walking or exercising on land difficult may be able to move more comfortably in water. This can be useful when stiffness, weakness or balance problems limit movement.

Individuals who find walking or exercising on land difficult may be able to move more comfortably in water. This can be useful when stiffness, weakness or balance problems limit movement. Older adults: Older people may use supervised hydrotherapy to improve strength, flexibility and balance. However, the programme should be tailored to their fitness level and condition.

Older people may use supervised hydrotherapy to improve strength, flexibility and balance. However, the programme should be tailored to their fitness level and condition. People undergoing physiotherapy: Hydrotherapy is often prescribed by physiotherapists as part of a rehabilitation programme. The exercises should be selected according to the person's symptoms, mobility and treatment goals.

Which Health Conditions Can Hydrotherapy Help?

Osteoarthritis: Hydrotherapy can help people with knee, hip or other joint osteoarthritis to stay physically active while reducing the load on painful joints. Regular supervised exercise may help improve mobility and muscle strength.

Hydrotherapy can help people with knee, hip or other joint osteoarthritis to stay physically active while reducing the load on painful joints. Regular supervised exercise may help improve mobility and muscle strength. Rheumatoid arthritis: Warm-water exercise may help reduce stiffness and make movement more comfortable for some people with rheumatoid arthritis. It can support mobility without putting a lot of stress on the joints.

Warm-water exercise may help reduce stiffness and make movement more comfortable for some people with rheumatoid arthritis. It can support mobility without putting a lot of stress on the joints. Back pain: Gentle exercises in water can strengthen muscles and improve movement while reducing the strain that some land-based exercises can place on the back.

Gentle exercises in water can strengthen muscles and improve movement while reducing the strain that some land-based exercises can place on the back. Sports injuries: Hydrotherapy can be useful during rehabilitation from certain muscle, ligament or joint injuries. It allows controlled movement and strengthening while limiting impact.

Hydrotherapy can be useful during rehabilitation from certain muscle, ligament or joint injuries. It allows controlled movement and strengthening while limiting impact. Recovery after surgery: After some orthopaedic procedures, water-based rehabilitation may help restore movement, strength and confidence. The timing of hydrotherapy depends on the type of surgery and how well the wound has healed.

After some orthopaedic procedures, water-based rehabilitation may help restore movement, strength and confidence. The timing of hydrotherapy depends on the type of surgery and how well the wound has healed. Fibromyalgia: Some people with fibromyalgia may find warm-water exercise helpful for stiffness, pain and physical function. Exercise intensity should be increased gradually.

Some people with fibromyalgia may find warm-water exercise helpful for stiffness, pain and physical function. Exercise intensity should be increased gradually. Neurological conditions: Hydrotherapy may be used in rehabilitation for conditions such as stroke, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. Water can provide support during movement and may help with balance, coordination and muscle control.

Hydrotherapy may be used in rehabilitation for conditions such as stroke, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. Water can provide support during movement and may help with balance, coordination and muscle control. Chronic pain and reduced mobility: People living with long-term pain or movement difficulties may find water-based exercise easier. It can help them stay active while gradually improving physical function.

Hydrotherapy can be a useful part of treatment, but it is not a cure for these conditions. The benefits depend on the underlying health problem, the type of therapy used and the person's overall health.

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