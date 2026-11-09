High AQI And Gym Workouts: Should You Change Your Exercise Routine When Pollution Peaks?

As air pollution levels continue to remain a concern across Delhi-NCR, fitness enthusiasts are facing an important question: Is it safe to continue their regular gym and workout routines when the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches poor or very poor levels? For people who exercise regularly, skipping workouts may not seem like an ideal option. However, exercising during periods of high pollution requires certain precautions, particularly when it comes to workout intensity, location and duration. While shifting outdoor workouts indoors can help reduce exposure to pollutants, simply moving to a gym does not automatically eliminate the risks. Indoor air quality, ventilation and filtration also play an important role in determining how safe an exercise environment is. Dr Rahul Sharma, Director, Pulmonology & Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Noida, explains how high pollution levels can affect the respiratory system during exercise and why fitness enthusiasts may need to modify their workout routines when AQI levels peak.

How Does High AQI Affect Your Body During Exercise?

According to Dr Sharma, exercise should be planned according to the AQI, intensity of physical activity and an individual's respiratory health. During exercise, the rate and depth of breathing increase, resulting in greater inhalation of air and the pollutants present in it. Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, can reach the lower respiratory tract and cause airway irritation and inflammation. Exposure during exercise may lead to several symptoms, including:

Coughing and throat irritation

Wheezing and chest tightness

Breathlessness

Reduced exercise tolerance

Worsening of existing respiratory symptoms

People with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable to the effects of air pollution. However, even individuals without pre-existing respiratory conditions may experience breathing difficulties and reduced exercise tolerance.

Should You Avoid Outdoor Workouts When AQI Is High?

When the AQI reaches poor or very poor levels, avoiding outdoor exercise is advisable. Activities such as running, cycling, outdoor strength training and high-intensity workouts can increase the amount of polluted air inhaled because breathing becomes faster and deeper during physical exertion. Shifting workouts indoors can help reduce exposure, particularly when outdoor pollution levels are elevated. However, individuals should also pay attention to the quality of indoor air rather than assuming that every gym offers a safe environment.

Is It Safe To Exercise In A Gym During High Pollution?

Exercising indoors can be a better alternative during periods of high pollution, but indoor air quality matters. Dr Sharma explains that gyms and other indoor spaces should have effective air filtration and properly maintained ventilation and air-conditioning systems. Fitness enthusiasts should preferably choose gyms with effective air-cleaning systems and avoid exercising near open windows and entrances, where outdoor pollutants may enter. It is also important to remember that indoor spaces can accumulate pollutants if ventilation and filtration are inadequate.

Should You Reduce Workout Intensity When Pollution Peaks?

Modifying workout intensity is an important precaution during periods of high pollution. High-intensity exercises such as sprinting, running, HIIT and intense cardio increase respiratory rates, resulting in greater inhalation of air and potentially higher pollutant exposure. During such periods, moderate indoor exercise may be more appropriate. You can consider:

Moderate strength training: Continue resistance exercises while adjusting the intensity and volume according to your comfort.

Mobility exercises: Include controlled movements that improve joint mobility without significantly increasing breathing demands.

Stretching: Incorporate gentle stretching to maintain flexibility and movement.

Low-intensity cardio: Consider moderate indoor walking or cycling in a well-filtered environment.

Recovery sessions: Use high-pollution days to focus on mobility, flexibility and recovery instead of pushing through intense workouts.

The objective is not necessarily to stop exercising but to avoid unnecessarily increasing respiratory exposure during periods of poor air quality.

Who Should Be Extra Careful While Exercising During High AQI?

Individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions should be particularly cautious when pollution levels rise. People with asthma, COPD and other respiratory illnesses may experience worsening symptoms following exposure to particulate matter. Older adults, children and individuals with underlying cardiovascular or respiratory conditions should also take additional precautions. Anyone experiencing breathlessness, wheezing, persistent coughing or chest discomfort during exercise should stop the activity. People with existing respiratory conditions should continue their prescribed treatment and seek medical advice if their symptoms worsen.

Should You Stop Going To The Gym Completely During High AQI?

Physical activity remains important for maintaining cardiovascular health, muscle strength, metabolic health and overall fitness. However, continuing the same workout routine without considering pollution levels may increase respiratory exposure. During periods of high AQI, fitness enthusiasts should prioritise indoor environments with effective air filtration, reduce high-intensity cardio and adjust their exercise schedules according to air quality.

The key is to maintain physical activity without compromising respiratory health. As Dr Sharma explains, the timing, location and intensity of exercise need to be adjusted when air pollution levels rise.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.