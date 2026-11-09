Delhi AQI Crosses 400 In Several Areas: Practical Ways To Protect Yourself

Delhi's air quality has worsened post-Diwali celebrations. Several parts of the National Capital have recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 400 this morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 483. An AQI above 400 falls into the Severe category, representing emergency pollution conditions. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can trigger respiratory illness even in healthy people and severely impact vulnerable groups. "When the AQI crosses 400, the air quality is considered severe and can affect even healthy individuals, not just those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. The immediate priority should be to minimise exposure to polluted air," says Dr. Arun Chowdary Kotaru, Director & Unit Head, Pulmonology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI).

Delhi Air Pollution: Practical Ways To Stay Safe

Taking immediate steps to limit your exposure to fine particulate matter is the most effective way to protect your lungs and heart.

Outdoor precautions

"Avoid outdoor walks, running and strenuous exercise, particularly during peak pollution hours. If stepping out is unavoidable, wear a well-fitted N95 mask, as it offers better protection against fine particulate matter than cloth or surgical masks," says Dr. Chowdary.

1. Wear a mask

Use a snug-fitting N95 or N99 mask whenever you step outside. Regular cloth masks and loose surgical masks do not filter out microscopic PM2.5 particles.

2. Skip outdoor workouts

Stop outdoor running, cycling, and morning walks. Heavy breathing during exercise pulls pollutants deeper into your lungs. Move your workouts indoors instead.

3. Time your errands

Avoid stepping out during early mornings and late evenings, when cold air traps smog close to the ground. If you must go out, aim for the mid-afternoon between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM.

4. Monitor local readings

Check real-time pollution levels before planning travel.

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Indoor air management

"Keep windows and doors closed when outdoor pollution levels are high and consider using an air purifier with a HEPA filter indoors. People with asthma, COPD, heart disease, children and the elderly should take extra precautions and continue their prescribed medication," recommends Dr. Chowdary.

1. Seal your living spaces

Keep doors and windows tightly shut during peak pollution hours. Place damp towels or draft stoppers under door gaps to block outside smog.

2. Use a HEPA air purifier

Run a properly sized air purifier with a true HEPA filter in the rooms where you spend the most time, especially bedrooms. Clean or replace the filters regularly.

3. Eliminate indoor smoke

Avoid burning incense sticks, candles, mosquito coils, or wood indoors. Always run kitchen exhaust fans while cooking.

4. Wet-mop instead of sweeping

Clean floors with a damp mop and wipe surfaces with a wet cloth to trap settled dust without kicking it back into the air.

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Other diet and lifestyle tips

1. Stay hydrated and do steam inhalation

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your airways moist and help your body clear trapped particles. Plain steam inhalation can also soothe an irritated throat and nasal passages.

2. Eat antioxidant-rich foods

Include foods high in Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids such as citrus fruits, amla, walnuts, spinach, and turmeric to help combat pollution-induced inflammation.

3. Protect vulnerable family members

Children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with asthma, COPD, or heart conditions should stay indoors as much as possible. Keep prescribed inhalers and emergency medications easily accessible.

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"Do not ignore persistent coughing, wheezing, breathlessness or chest tightness. Seek medical attention if symptoms develop or worsen. Adequate hydration and avoiding smoking can also help reduce additional respiratory irritation," the Pulmonologist concluded.