Red Yeast Rice: Health Benefits, Side Effects And Who Should Avoid It

Red yeast rice is a supplement that many people talk about. It may help keep cholesterol under control. Red yeast rice comes from rice that has been fermented with a kind of yeast known as Monascus purpureus. In Asia red yeast rice has long been used both in cooking and in medicine. Now fitness enthusiasts buy yeast rice as a way to support heart health and to keep cholesterol levels healthy. According to WebMD, red yeast rice is popular because it contains a substance called monacolin K. Monacolin K is the same as the prescription drug lovastatin, which doctors use to lower cholesterol. When people take red yeast rice the monacolin K can lower LDL cholesterol, the type of cholesterol that is often called cholesterol. Red yeast rice is not automatically safe just because it is natural. Red yeast rice can cause side effects that're similar to the side effects of statin drugs that lower cholesterol. Also the amount of monacolin K, in red yeast rice can differ a lot from one product to another. Before you put yeast rice into your diet or regular supplements you should know what benefits it might give, what risks it might carry and who should not take it.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Red Yeast Rice?

Red yeast rice is primarily studied for its potential role in managing high cholesterol. Its benefits are linked to monacolin K, which works by inhibiting an enzyme involved in cholesterol production in the liver. Some potential benefits include:

1. May Help Lower LDL Cholesterol

As per a study in the World Journal of Clinical Cases, the most established potential benefit of red yeast rice is its ability to lower LDL cholesterol. Monacolin K blocks the activity of a particular kind of enzyme which the liver uses to produce cholesterol. Further, the research suggests that certain red yeast rice preparations containing sufficient amounts of monacolin K can reduce total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol levels. However, the effectiveness depends on the amount of the active compound present in the product. Some supplements contain very little monacolin K, making their cholesterol-lowering effects uncertain.

2. May Support Heart Health

"High LDL cholesterol is a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases because it can contribute to plaque formation in the arteries. By helping reduce LDL cholesterol, certain red yeast rice preparations may support cardiovascular health. However, there is insufficient evidence to conclude that commercially available red yeast rice supplements consistently prevent heart attacks or strokes. It should not be considered a substitute for prescribed cholesterol medication or other established cardiovascular treatments," says Dr. Nishant Raizada, HOD, Endocrinology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

3. May Help Improve Other Metabolic Markers

Some studies have explored the effects of red yeast rice on blood glucose and blood pressure. Certain preparations have shown promising results in people with metabolic syndrome, a condition associated with increased risks of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. However, these findings cannot be applied to all red yeast rice supplements. More research is needed to establish whether they offer consistent benefits beyond cholesterol management.

What Are The Possible Side Effects Of Red Yeast Rice?

Despite its potential benefits, red yeast rice is not risk-free. Since monacolin K is chemically identical to lovastatin, supplements containing significant amounts of this compound can produce similar side effects. Some possible side effects include:

1. Muscle Pain And Weakness

Red yeast rice may cause muscle pain, tenderness, cramps and weakness. In rare cases, it can lead to a serious condition called rhabdomyolysis, in which damaged muscle tissue releases proteins into the bloodstream that can harm the kidneys. Unexplained muscle pain or weakness, particularly when accompanied by dark-coloured urine, requires prompt medical attention.

2. Liver Damage

Red yeast rice containing monacolin K may affect liver function, similar to prescription statins. Some people may experience elevated liver enzymes, while severe liver injury has also been reported in rare cases. Symptoms such as persistent nausea, unusual fatigue, abdominal discomfort, dark urine or yellowing of the skin and eyes should not be ignored.

3. Digestive Problems

Some people may experience digestive discomfort after consuming red yeast rice supplements. Common complaints include:

Stomach pain

Nausea

Heartburn

Gas

Diarrhoea

Headaches and dizziness have also been reported.

4. Risk Of Kidney Damage From Contamination

Another concern is the presence of citrinin, a toxic substance that can develop during the fermentation process. According to a study in jornal African Journal of Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicines, citrinin can damage the kidneys. Studies have identified contamination in commercially available red yeast rice supplements, raising concerns about product quality and safety. This is particularly important because consumers may not always be able to identify contaminated products through their labels.

Who Should Avoid Red Yeast Rice?

According to Dr Raizada, red yeast rice is not suitable for everyone. Certain groups should avoid it or consult a healthcare professional before considering supplementation.

1. Pregnant And Breastfeeding Women: Red yeast rice is not recommended during pregnancy or breastfeeding because its safety has not been established. Women trying to conceive should also avoid it.

2. People With Liver Problems: Those with existing liver conditions should avoid taking red yeast rice without medical advice because monacolin K may cause liver-related side effects.

3. People With Kidney Problems: Individuals with kidney disease should be cautious, particularly because of the potential for muscle-related complications and citrinin contamination.

4. People Already Taking Statins: Combining red yeast rice with prescription cholesterol-lowering medicines such as atorvastatin, rosuvastatin or simvastatin may increase the risk of muscle and liver-related side effects.

5. People Taking Certain Other Medicines: Red yeast rice can interact with medicines such as cyclosporine, gemfibrozil and certain antibiotics. Some medicines that affect the CYP3A4 enzyme can also increase the risk of adverse effects. People taking multiple medicines should discuss potential interactions with their doctor before using the supplement.

Should You Take Red Yeast Rice For Cholesterol Management?

Red yeast rice may help lower LDL cholesterol, but its effectiveness and safety depend on the amount of monacolin K in the preparation. Unlike prescription medicines, supplements may not provide consistent amounts of active ingredients. This makes it difficult for consumers to determine how much of the cholesterol-lowering compound they are actually consuming. If you have high cholesterol, consult a healthcare professional before starting red yeast rice. Do not stop or replace prescribed medication with this supplement without medical advice.

A heart-healthy diet, regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol consumption remain important parts of cholesterol management

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.