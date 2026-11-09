Mohammed Shami Retires From Test Cricket: How He Battled Injuries To Return Stronger

Mohammed Shami has announced his retirement from Test cricket ending a 13-year journey in the format of the game. The 36-year-old Indian fast bowler made the announcement on November 6 2026, 13 years after he made his Test debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens. Shami ends his Test career with 229 wickets in 64 matches including six five-wicket hauls. Known for his ability to generate pace, seam movement and reverse swing he was a member of India's fast-bowling attack in all conditions. However his test career was full of challenges. Over the years injuries kept interrupting him forcing him to have surgery, spend months away from cricket and work hard to get back to full fitness. Here is a look at some of the injury setbacks Mohammed Shami faced and how he returned to cricket.

1. 2015 Knee Injury: When Shami Spent 40 Days On Crutches

As per Cricinfo, one of the most difficult periods of Shami's career came after the 2015 ODI World Cup. The fast bowler had enjoyed an impressive tournament, taking 17 wickets in seven matches. However, a knee injury required surgery and kept him away from cricket for several months.

The recovery was particularly challenging. Shami later revealed that he spent around 40 days on crutches and was advised to remain on bed rest. He also spoke about the difficulties of being unable to walk normally during the initial stages of his recovery. The injury forced him to miss a significant part of India's international calendar. His rehabilitation and gradual return to bowling became an important phase in his career.

2. Long Rehabilitation And Personal Challenges

Shami has previously described his extended rehabilitation following the 2015 World Cup injury as one of the most painful periods of his life. The fast bowler had to work patiently to regain his fitness and bowling rhythm after spending months away from the game. The period was also difficult because of personal challenges, making his return to professional cricket even more demanding. Despite these setbacks, Shami worked his way back into the Indian team and continued to establish himself as one of the country's leading fast bowlers.

3. Ankle Injury After The 2023 ODI World Cup

Shami delivered one of the finest performances of his career during the 2023 ODI World Cup, finishing as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in just seven matches. However, he was also dealing with an ankle problem that required medical attention. In February 2024, Shami underwent surgery on his right heel in the United Kingdom. The procedure was followed by an extended rehabilitation programme, keeping him away from competitive cricket for several months. The injury also affected his availability for India's international assignments during this period.

4. Knee Swelling Delays His Comeback In 2024

After recovering from his ankle problem, Shami returned to domestic cricket in November 2024, playing for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. He subsequently featured in all nine matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he attempted to rebuild his bowling workload. However, another setback emerged when his left knee developed minor swelling because of the increased workload. In a medical update issued on December 23, 2024, the BCCI confirmed that Shami needed more time to gradually increase his bowling loads. He continued strength and conditioning work under the supervision of the board's medical team.

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5. The 2025 Comeback: Returning To International Cricket

After months of rehabilitation and fitness assessments, Shami finally returned to international cricket in January 2025. He made his comeback in the T20I series against England before being included in India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. His return was particularly significant because he had spent an extended period away from international cricket following the 2023 ODI World Cup. Shami also played an important role in India's Champions Trophy campaign, taking nine wickets in five matches as India won the tournament. His comeback once again demonstrated his ability to overcome physical setbacks and deliver at the highest level.

A Test Career Marked By Resilience

Shami's retirement from Test cricket marks the end of an important chapter in Indian cricket. He made his debut in November 2013 and went on to become one of India's most dependable fast bowlers. Although injuries affected different stages of his career, his ability to return to competitive cricket remained one of his defining qualities. While he has bid farewell to the longest format, Shami has indicated that he intends to continue playing white-ball cricket, including the IPL and domestic competitions. His Test career may have ended, but his journey in cricket is not over.

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