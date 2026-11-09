Post-Diwali Weight Gain: Balanced Eating Works Better Than Crash Diets And Detox Plans

A weight gain of two kilos during Diwali is commonly read as body fat. Weight changes over a few days reflect several factors. Rich meals, sweets, salty snacks, late-night eating and reduced physical activity all influence the reading on the scale. Water retention and replenished glycogen stores account for part of the change. Fat gain occurs when higher calorie intake continues, particularly when festive eating extends over several weeks.

The usual response is to skip breakfast, replace meals with juices, eliminate carbohydrates or begin a restrictive diet. These measures lower scale weight initially. They also reduce muscle mass, energy levels and nutrient intake. A few days of festive eating call for a return to regular meals.

What the weighing scale measures

Body weight is the sum of fat, muscle, water and glycogen. Higher carbohydrate intake replenishes glycogen in the liver and muscles, and every gram of glycogen is stored with water, which raises body weight temporarily. Salty food adds to fluid retention. These changes settle once regular eating and activity patterns resume.

Fat gain follows a different process. When calorie intake stays above what the body uses, the surplus is stored as fat. The amount depends on the size and duration of the surplus. A reading taken immediately after the festive period is a short-term snapshot, and long-term health is judged by other measures.

Waist circumference is one such measure. Abdominal fat, especially visceral fat around the liver, pancreas and intestines, is closely associated with insulin resistance and metabolic disorders. A person with a stable BMI can still carry excess visceral fat. Blood glucose, lipid levels and liver function add further clinical detail.

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Why extreme diets work against weight loss

Severe calorie restriction forces the body to adapt to a much smaller energy supply. When protein intake is inadequate, muscle is lost along with fat. Muscle supports physical strength and plays an important role in glucose metabolism. Repeated dieting that costs muscle makes long-term weight maintenance harder.

The pattern is familiar in clinical practice. A restrictive diet continues for a few days, hunger becomes difficult to control, regular eating returns and the lost weight comes back. Each repetition affects nutritional status and makes a consistent routine harder to build.

A moderate calorie deficit with sufficient protein and a balanced intake of carbohydrates and fats is the appropriate approach. The plan should match the person's age, activity level, medical conditions and medication. A person managing diabetes, for instance, requires particular care with prolonged fasting and sudden changes in carbohydrate intake.

The claims behind detox products

Detox teas, juice cleanses and liver-cleansing supplements are marketed as quick ways to reverse festive eating. The liver processes nutrients, metabolises medicines and helps clear substances from the body. The kidneys filter waste and regulate fluid balance. Both organs perform these functions continuously.

A juice cleanse sharply reduces calorie intake and leaves the diet short of protein and fibre. Products with laxative or diuretic ingredients cause temporary fluid loss, so the drop in weight reflects water and indicates little about fat reduction. Some herbal supplements interact with prescribed medicines, and a few cause liver injury.

People with fatty liver disease, diabetes, hypertension or kidney problems should exercise particular caution with these products. A doctor should review any supplement use, especially when symptoms or changes in liver function are already present.

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A more useful approach after Diwali

The first step is a return to regular meals. Each main meal should include a protein source, along with vegetables, pulses and whole grains. Fruit adds fibre and helps manage cravings for sweets. Portion sizes and meal timings deserve attention, especially when late-night snacking has become frequent.

Exercise belongs in the weekly routine. Walking, swimming and cycling support heart health and improve insulin sensitivity. Resistance training preserves muscle during weight reduction. Those who have been inactive can begin with shorter sessions and increase the duration gradually. Sleep also matters, since irregular sleep influences appetite and eating patterns.

Persistent weight gain calls for an assessment of metabolic health, including BMI, waist circumference, blood glucose, lipid profile and liver function tests. In South Asian populations, metabolic complications develop at lower BMI levels than those commonly used for other populations. In the Southeast Asian population, a BMI of 29 kg/m2 or above, together with obesity-related conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnoea, osteoarthritis or fatty liver disease, makes an individual eligible for consideration for bariatric surgery. A BMI of 35 kg/m2 or above also qualifies for consideration regardless of associated conditions, subject to specialist assessment and applicable clinical guidelines.

When bariatric surgery becomes a treatment option

Bariatric surgery is considered when sustained dietary modification, physical activity and medical treatment have produced inadequate or short-lived weight reduction. The decision draws on the degree of obesity, associated health conditions, previous treatment outcomes and the patient's overall medical profile. Suitability depends on all of these factors together, and weight is only one of them.

Advances in robotic-assisted bariatric surgery have further enhanced surgical precision, allowing surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater control, improved visualisation and refined surgical movements, while maintaining a focus on patient safety and recovery.

Long-term clinical studies have established the role of metabolic and bariatric surgery in managing obesity-related type 2 diabetes. The STAMPEDE trial, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, compared bariatric surgery combined with intensive medical therapy against intensive medical therapy alone. At five years, 29% of patients who had gastric bypass and 23% of those who had sleeve gastrectomy reached the study target of an HbA1c of 6% or lower, compared with 5% in the medical therapy group. The surgical groups also lost more weight and required fewer diabetes medications.

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The ARMMS-T2D study, published in JAMA, followed patients for up to 12 years. At the 12-year assessment, patients who had bariatric surgery maintained an average weight reduction of 19.3%, compared with 10.8% among those receiving medical and lifestyle management. The surgical group also achieved better long-term blood sugar control and depended less on diabetes medication. These findings are relevant when evaluating surgery as part of the treatment of obesity and metabolic disease.

The weeks after Diwali offer an opportunity to restore eating patterns and physical activity. For most people, this means balanced meals and a consistent routine. For those living with obesity and related metabolic conditions, a clinical assessment shows whether a more structured treatment approach is needed. The right intervention rests on the person's health profile and the medical evidence, and a few days of weight fluctuation have no bearing on that decision.

(By Dr. Ashish Gautam, Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi)

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