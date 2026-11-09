Smog, Dust And Dry Winter Air Can Trigger Sinus Discomfort: What A Doctor Recommends

A blocked nose, facial pressure or congestion is something people often deal with during winter. These symptoms are often easy to be overlooked as common cold, but that is not always the case. Viral infections can cause similar symptoms, while dust, mould, pet dander and other allergens may be responsible for some. Poor air quality can add to the problem too, with smog and pollutants irritating the nasal passages and leaving them feeling dry, blocked or inflamed.

It is important to understand the cause of the problem because the way they are managed can differ. A cold generally settles on its own, while allergy-related symptoms can keep coming back when a person is exposed to the same trigger. Dust, pollution and dry air can also keep irritating the nose and sinuses. Paying attention to when symptoms appear and what may be triggering them can make it easier to manage the problem.

Why winter can worsen sinus problems

Winters can trigger sinus irritation. In winters, people often spend more time indoors, where dust, mould and other allergens can build up. Cold, dry air can also dry out the nasal passages and make them more prone to irritation.

Pollution can make matters worse. When air quality is poor, exposure to smog and other pollutants can irritate the lining of the nose and sinuses, contributing to inflammation, congestion and discomfort. Air pollution has also been associated with allergic upper respiratory conditions, including allergic rhinitis and chronic sinusitis, with findings drawn from 64 studies involving around 12 million people. This makes reducing exposure particularly important for people who experience recurring nasal or sinus symptoms.

Signs to look out for

Sinus discomfort can appear in different ways such as:

A blocked or persistently congested nose

Pressure or pain around the cheeks, eyes or forehead

Headaches, especially around the forehead

Post-nasal drip or frequently needing to clear the throat

Trouble breathing comfortably through the nose

Symptoms that start affecting sleep or everyday activities

While these symptoms may seem minor at first, persistent irritation can disrupt sleep, affect focus, and impact overall health.

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Steps to ease the irritation

A few simple measures can help reduce irritation and improve sinus health:

Drink enough water to help keep mucus thin and moving normally

Use a humidifier if the air indoors feels particularly dry

Saline sprays or rinses can help wash away dust, allergens and pollutants from the nasal passages

Clean bedding, carpets and curtains regularly to reduce the build-up of indoor allergens

Try to limit time outdoors when pollution levels are particularly high

Avoid using decongestant nasal sprays for longer than recommended, as prolonged use can sometimes make congestion worse

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When symptoms call for medical care

It is advisable to consult a doctor if you experience:

Symptoms lasting longer than 10 days

Recurring episodes of sinus discomfort

Significant facial pain or pressure

Symptoms that disrupt sleep work or everyday activities

Worsening symptoms despite self-care measures

Early evaluation can help identify the underlying cause and ensure appropriate treatment before symptoms become more difficult to manage.

(By Dr Ravinder Gera, Director & Head of Department, ENT, Max Hospital, Gurugram)

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