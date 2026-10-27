Woman Who Lost 6 Kg In Two Months Eats 6 Egg Whites A Day: Here Are Her 4 Weight Loss Secrets

Weight loss is a common goal for many people, but everyone approaches it differently. Some individuals focus on intense workouts at the gym, while others prefer to maintain a balanced routine that includes a mix of exercises. Regardless of the method, weight loss occurs when you create a calorie deficit, meaning you consume fewer calories than you burn. An Instagram user, Rashmi Yadav, who lost 6 kg in two months, says that she followed 4 simple rules for effective weight loss. She has also urged her followers to refrain from fancy diets and said, "Don't do unnecessary diets like quinoa or salad. You have to do just these four simple things."

4 tips to lose 6 kg in 2 months

"I will tell you exactly what I have done in the last 2 months," Rashmi said in the video.

1. Increase protein intake

"First of all, I have increased my protein intake. Earlier, I used to eat whatever was available at home. But now, I make sure that I eat enough protein. I don't know how much I should be eating according to my body weight. But at least I start eating."

"So, I eat three egg whites for breakfast and three eggs for dinner. On Tuesday and Thursday, I eat paneer instead of eggs. So, I eat 6 egg whites in a day. Protein reduces cravings," she said in the video.

Protein helps with weight loss by keeping you full for longer, which prevents overeating and reduces the urge to snack between meals. Optimal protein intake reduces the levels of ghrelin in your body, which is the primary hormone responsible for making you feel hungry.

It also increases the production of appetite-reducing hormones, including GLP-1, Peptide YY (PYY), and cholecystokinin (CCK).

Additionally, protein helps boost metabolism, preserves muscle mass and keeps blood sugar stable, all of which help reduce cravings and accelerate fat burning.

2. Calorie deficit

"Calorie deficit is the second thing. If you eat three rotis, you can eat two. Basically, you have to eat less. Whatever you eat, reduce portion size. Protein will control your cravings. So, you will be able to do it. Do it gradually," Rashmi revealed.

A calorie deficit is essential for weight loss because it refers to the state where you consume fewer calories than your body needs to maintain its current weight. When you create a calorie deficit, your body begins to use stored fat for energy, leading to weight loss over time.

A gradual calorie deficit is often more sustainable and healthier than extreme dieting. It allows for balanced nutrition and prevents the negative side effects of drastic calorie reduction, such as decreased metabolism or loss of muscle mass.

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3. Incline walking

Walking at an incline can double your caloric expenditure compared to walking on flat ground. It challenges your body to work against gravity, which requires significantly more energy. This makes it an effective way to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

Incline walking can also help you improve metabolism as it engages your glutes, hamstrings, and calves. On a treadmill or a walking pad, you can easily adjust your speed and incline according to your fitness level and goals.

4. Strength training

"If your weight is more than 80 kg, don't do strength training initially. Prioritise reducing your overall body weight first and then begin with strength training. I do strength training at home with dumbbells because I don't want loose skin."

When you're in a calorie deficit to lose weight, strength training helps preserve lean body mass. This is important because losing muscle can slow your metabolism and make it harder to maintain weight loss in the long run.

While cardio may lead to weight loss, strength training can help improve your overall body composition by reducing body fat while increasing or maintaining muscle mass.

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"You will notice a difference in 15 days, though it may not be visible. Please get yourself tested for thyroid and PCOS, as these conditions require extra effort. I guarantee you will feel the difference," Rashmi concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.