Running On An Empty Stomach, Overtraining And Dehydration: Common Mistakes That Can Affect Your Heart

Running is often viewed as one of the methods to boost cardiovascular health. Running helps the heart muscle grow stronger improves blood flow keeps blood pressure steady and supports metabolism. The advantages of running depend on how you prepare, fuel and recover from the activity. Some habits, such as running on a stomach pushing past physical limits or ignoring hydration can add needless strain to the cardiovascular system.

As a cardiologist I frequently stress that exercise should sharpen the hearts ability to meet demands. When training is poorly arranged the body may struggle to keep oxygen, blood and energy flowing to active muscles. For people with existing conditions these stresses can become especially serious.

Running on a Stomach: When Low Fuel Becomes a Problem

Many runners think that working out without eating burns fat and helps with weight loss. Fasted exercise may use fat as fuel during the session but it does not guarantee larger long term fat loss. Crucially running without enough energy can change how the body handles long or hard workouts.

When you run your heart rate rises to send blood to the muscles. If you have not eaten for hours especially before a hard session low blood sugar may cause dizziness, weakness, shaking and lower exercise tolerance. These symptoms can make it hard to keep a pace and may raise the risk of fainting.

People who take diabetes medication face danger because exercise combined with low food intake can cause low blood sugar. Those with known conditions should also avoid trying long fasts before tough workouts unless a doctor gives permission.

A small meal with easy to digest carbs like a banana, toast or oats can give energy before a long run. It is best to eat one to three hours before exercise depending on the amount and how comfortable your stomach feels. For a short low intensity run some healthy people may handle running before breakfast. The key is to recognise your limits of following a rigid fitness trend.

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Overtraining: When More Exercise Is Not Better

Regular running is key to fitness but adding distance or intensity too fast can cause trouble. Your heart, muscles and joints need time to adjust to work.

When you run hard the heart beats faster. Sends more blood to meet higher oxygen needs. If you repeat sessions without enough rest you may feel constant fatigue have bad sleep see performance drop and notice a higher resting heart rate.

Overtraining can also raise the risk of dehydration and upset electrolytes especially when running in humid weather. For some people these problems can trigger heart rhythms.

Another worry is running while ignoring warning signs. Chest pain, shortness of breath, heart racing, dizziness or a sudden drop in running ability should never be brushed off as simple fatigue. These signs may point to a hidden issue that needs checking.

A good training plan must have rest days increases in distance and a mix of low, moderate and harder sessions. The common rule of a 10 percent increase in volume can be a careful guide but it is not a proven safety limit for everyone. Your progress should rely on your age, fitness level and medical history.

Dehydration: The Hidden Cardiovascular Stress During a Run

Sweating is how the body keeps its temperature steady. If you lose more liquid than you drink blood volume drops. This makes it harder for the heart to keep blood flowing during long runs.

As dehydration grows the heart may have to beat to keep blood moving. You might feel a high heart rate, extreme tiredness, headaches, muscle cramps or dizziness. In cases dehydration can lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke or a mix up of electrolytes.

Electrolytes like sodium and potassium help muscles contract and keep the hearts rhythm steady. Big changes in electrolytes can raise the chance of heart rhythms.

You should start hydrating before you run. Drink water during the day of gulping a lot right before exercise. For runs, especially those over an hour or, in hot weather you may need water and electrolytes based on how much you sweat and how hard you run.

Avoid drinking much water. If you drink way fluid than your body loses you can get exercise associated hyponatraemia, a problem where blood sodium drops to dangerous levels. That is why you should drink water based on thirst, how long you run the weather and what your body needs.

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Warning signs you must not ignore

While running or after running if you feel chest pain or pressure sudden shortness of breath, heart racing or dizziness that does not calm down you need help right away.

If you feel chest pain, collapse or severe shortness of breath stop running and call for emergency help. Do not finish the distance you planned or start running once the symptoms seem to fade.

People who have diabetes high blood pressure, a family history of heart disease or known heart problems should talk with a doctor about how to run. A heart checkup might be needed before starting training especially if you have not been active for a long time.

Build a running routine that's kind to your heart

Start with a warm up that lasts five to ten minutes. Then raise your pace slowly. Let your body cool down after each run. Eat the foods before tough workouts stay well hydrated and plan rest days.

If you are new to running, mix walking and jogging before you try runs. Watch how your body reacts as you add miles. A fitness tracker can show you changes, in resting heart rate and how hard you run. It will not diagnose a heart problem. Running is still a way to get your heart stronger when you do it safely. The goal is to build endurance without pushing your body hard again and again. Your heart loves movement but it also needs good food, enough water and time to recover so it can handle the stress of running.

(By Dr. N. Sandeep, Consultant - Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada)

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