Sidharth Malhotra Reveals His Father Was Diagnosed With Parkinson's: Here's What You Need To Know About The Neurological Disorder

Sidharth Malhotra made an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9's latest episode with his wife Kiara Advani. He spoke about his relationship with his father and during this conversation, he revealed that his father was diagnosed with Parkinson's. He said, "The last four-five years were almost like, you know my dad was like my first child. And he used really respond to me, with his condition. He was diagnosed with early Parkinson's."

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that mainly affects movement, however, its impact can go far beyond tremors or difficulty walking. The condition usually develops when nerve cells in a part of the brain called the substantia nigra become damaged or die. These cells produce dopamine which is a chemical that helps the brain control smooth and coordinated movements. As dopamine levels fall, movement can become slower and more difficult.

The disease usually develops gradually, and symptoms can vary from person to person. Some people may first notice a slight tremor in one hand, while others may experience stiffness, slower movements or changes in walking. Parkinson's doesn't have any cure yet, but medicine, physiotherapy, exercise and other treatments can help manage symptoms and maintain quality of life.

Symptoms Of Parkinson's Disease

Here, take a look at some of the common symptoms caused by Parkinson's.

Tremors: A shaking movement, often beginning in one hand, is one of the best-known symptoms. It may be more noticeable when the hand is resting and can reduce during purposeful movement.

A shaking movement, often beginning in one hand, is one of the best-known symptoms. It may be more noticeable when the hand is resting and can reduce during purposeful movement. Slow movement: The condition can make everyday activities such as dressing, eating, writing or getting out of a chair difficult.

The condition can make everyday activities such as dressing, eating, writing or getting out of a chair difficult. Muscle stiffness: Muscles may become tight and stiff, causing discomfort and making movement more difficult.

Muscles may become tight and stiff, causing discomfort and making movement more difficult. Changes in walking and balance: A person may take smaller steps, shuffle while walking or have difficulty maintaining balance. In later stages, the risk of falls can increase.

A person may take smaller steps, shuffle while walking or have difficulty maintaining balance. In later stages, the risk of falls can increase. Changes in speech and writing: Speech may become softer or less clear, while handwriting can become unusually small.

Speech may become softer or less clear, while handwriting can become unusually small. Loss of facial expression: Reduced movement of facial muscles can make the face appear less expressive.

What Causes Parkinson's?

The exact cause of Parkinson's is not fully understood. The disease occurs when dopamine-producing brain cells are damaged or they die. But researchers believe that a combination of genetic and environmental factors may cause the disease.

Age: The risk increases with advancing age, but Parkinson's is not an inevitable part.

Genetic factors: Certain genetic changes can increase the risk, particularly in people who develop Parkinson's at a younger age.

Environmental exposure: Long-term exposure to certain pesticides and other toxic substances has been linked to an increased risk. But, exposure alone does not mean a person will develop the disease.

Non-Movement Symptoms

Parkinson's can also affect functions that are not directly related to movement.

Sleep problems: People may experience insomnia, excessive daytime sleepiness or unusual movements during sleep.

People may experience insomnia, excessive daytime sleepiness or unusual movements during sleep. Constipation: Changes in the nervous system can slow the movement of food through the digestive tract.

Changes in the nervous system can slow the movement of food through the digestive tract. Loss of smell: A reduced sense of smell can sometimes appear years before the usual movement symptoms.

A reduced sense of smell can sometimes appear years before the usual movement symptoms. Mood and thinking problems: Depression, anxiety, memory problems and changes in concentration can happen, particularly as the disease progresses.

Complications Of Parkinson's

Falls and injuries: Balance problems and difficulty controlling movement can increase the risk of falls and fractures.

Balance problems and difficulty controlling movement can increase the risk of falls and fractures. Swallowing difficulties: Parkinson's can affect the muscles involved in swallowing, increasing the risk of choking and, in some cases, aspiration pneumonia.

Parkinson's can affect the muscles involved in swallowing, increasing the risk of choking and, in some cases, aspiration pneumonia. Speech difficulties: Reduced control of speech muscles may make communication increasingly challenging.

Reduced control of speech muscles may make communication increasingly challenging. Dementia: Some people with Parkinson's eventually develop problems with memory, thinking and reasoning.

Some people with Parkinson's eventually develop problems with memory, thinking and reasoning. Reduced independence: As symptoms progress, everyday activities may become harder, and some people may need help with daily tasks.

How Is Parkinson's Diagnosed?

There is no single blood test or scan that can confirm Parkinson's disease. Doctors generally diagnose it based on a person's symptoms, medical history and neurological examination. Brain imaging may sometimes be used to rule out other conditions.

Treatment And Management

Treatment depends on the symptoms and stage of the disease. Medicines are commonly used to improve movement by increasing dopamine activity in the brain.

Physiotherapy can help improve strength, flexibility, walking and balance, while occupational therapy can make daily activities easier. Regular physical activity is also an important part of managing Parkinson's. Patients with significant symptoms who do not respond adequately to medicines, treatments such as deep brain stimulation may be considered. Although Parkinson's is a progressive condition, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can help many people manage symptoms and remain active.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.