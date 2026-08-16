You know the frustration of trying to take a sip of coffee or writing down a phone number, only to have your hand shake uncontrollably. It's a common situation, but many people have never heard of the condition that's causing it: essential tremor. Essential tremor is more common than Parkinson's disease but rarely discussed, dismissed as an inevitable sign of aging or nervousness.

What Exactly Is Essential Tremor?

Essential tremor is a different neurological condition that causes rhythmic involuntary shaking. It can technically affect almost any part of your body, including your head, trunk or voice but most commonly affects the hands and forearms.

The key thing that sets essential tremor apart is the timing of the shaking. Parkinson's disease usually causes the hands to shake when they are resting quietly in a lap, but essential tremor is triggered when you actually use your muscles. The impulse can be triggered by reaching for the glass of water, typing or tying a shoelace. It usually begins in one hand but eventually involves both sides of the body equally.

Triggers And Hints

Essential tremor generally begins as a slight flutter in the fingers and progresses slowly over the course of several years. Some symptoms are commonly noticed, for example a little shaky on a phone call or occasional involuntary nodding or shaking of the head. The tremor is also very sensitive to the environment of your body. Some common amplifiers are:

Stress and anxiety

Fatigue and lack of sleep

Caffeine or other stimulants

Extreme heat or cold

What Causes Them?

The cause of essential tremor is unknown at this time but the prime suspect is a miscommunication within the cerebellum, the area at the base of the skull that controls muscle coordination. If the electrical signals traveling through these neural circuits become corrupted, they produce a repetitive, rhythmic tremor.

Genetics also have a big role. Some 50% of cases are inherited and it is also known as "familial tremor." If one of your parents has the gene, you have roughly a 50 % chance of getting it too. The age of onset and severity of symptoms can vary greatly even within the same family.

Essential Tremor Diagnosis

The diagnosis of essential tremor is primarily a diagnosis of exclusion. There's no blood test or brain scan to diagnose it. Instead, a doctor will watch you move carefully, check your family's medical history, and run routine tests to rule out other possible problems, such as thyroid issues or medication side effects.

The good news? Essential tremor isn't fatal, and you don't always need to go through heavy medical treatment, especially if it's a mild tremor. When treatment is indicated, doctors usually start with simple lifestyle changes and medications such as beta-blockers and other groups of medications. They don't cure the condition but they do significantly calm down the intensity of the shaking, enough to make daily tasks feel effortless again.

If the severity is such that it does not respond to medication, modern medicine has made incredible advances. Options such as Botulinum Toxin Injections, Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) or Focused Ultrasound which uses targeted sound waves to quiet down the exact spot in the brain that's causing the tremor can offer dramatic relief.

Living with essential tremor doesn't mean you have to settle for less independence or less of what you enjoy. With early diagnosis, practical adaptations and a good support system, most people live rich, full lives. If you notice a consistent tremor in your hands, talk to your doctor. The quickest way to begin to move confidently again is to get some clear answers.

(By Dr Yogesh PM, Consultant- Neurology, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur)

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