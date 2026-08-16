India is facing a growing health crisis wherein people are struggling to regulate their weight. Weight gain along with fatigue is common despite most people being healthy. This could be attributed to issues with your gut and need further clinical evaluation. In order to assess the main problems with people's gut microbiome, a specific test could have answers. Research published in Nature Reviews Microbiology suggests that gut issues could be linked to issues with metabolism, appetite, energy levels and even fatigue. To root out the exact issue, doctors are suggesting a gut microbiome test that could be used to identify any imbalances within the gut.

What Is The Gut Microbiome?

The gut microbiome refers to the exact environment inside your gut, from the strains of good and bad bacteria to the microorganisms that reside in your gut. The status of your gut microbiome is responsible for your immunity and metabolic rate as well as nutrient absorption. This makes assessing the exact status of your gut microbiome vital for your physical health.

The National Family Health Survey suggests that the gut microbiome assessment is necessary to ensure that digestive health is optimal for proper digestive function.

How Can An Unhealthy Gut Contribute To Weight Gain?

Yes, an imbalanced gut could be increasing fat storage around your waist or hip area, leading to issues with weight gain. Unwanted weight gain could be attributed to excess consumption of calories, but it could also be linked to a gut imbalance. When a gut is imbalanced, nutrient absorption is also affected, which could become the reason for poor nutrient absorption.

Another cause behind a gut imbalance could be increased internal inflammation, which causes the intestinal lining to become irritated.

The state of your gut microbiome is also responsible for hunger hormones such as leptin and ghrelin, which regulate appetite and fullness.

The gut microbiome is also behind the body's reaction of the body to the secreted insulin after eating food.

Microbial metabolites present in the gut microbiome also affect your energy levels and determine how much energy is spent at a particular moment.

Can Gut Health Also Affect Energy Levels And Fatigue?

The state of your gut health is also linked to your energy levels and overall fatigue, as the microbiome has multiple pathways that affect several factors. Factors such as energy metabolism, short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) production, inflammation, gut barrier integrity, and the gut-brain axis directly impact your energy levels and how tired you feel after a day is over.

When there is chronic inflammation in the gut, your mood, energy levels, and fatigue can become too much for the body to handle. This is why maintaining your gut is important to regulate your sleep, mood, and fatigue.

What Is A Gut Microbiome Test?

A gut microbiome test involves laboratory testing of waste that is expelled from the body. The stool-based testing is put in the scanner, and advanced technological tools are used to identify if there is a lack of microbial strains that are needed for proper digestive function.

If there is a chance that your stool could have markers of serious gut imbalance, then proper and timely treatment could be dispensed. But this is rare, as most people don't opt for a gut microbiome test until they suffer from a serious gastrointestinal issue.

The report of a gut microbiome test could reveal:

Beneficial bacteria levels in their exact ratios as per the clinical guidelines.

Harmful bacteria overgrowth that is negatively affecting digestive function.

Diversity scores determine how diverse your gut microbiome is currently.

Functional insights into how your gut is breaking down food could be analysed by a gut microbiome test.

Who Might Benefit From A Gut Microbiome Test?

A gut test is mandatory for people who are struggling with their digestive health. Alongside this digestive health struggle, signs such as:

Unexplained weight gain

Persistent fatigue

Bloating and digestive issues

IBS symptoms

Frequent antibiotic use

Difficulty losing weight

These are signs of an unhealthy gut microbiome, which could be behind how much your gut is struggling to regulate itself.

What Research Says About The Limitations Of Microbiome Testing

The Experimental and Molecular Medicine journal suggests that a gut microbiome is not a standalone diagnostic tool to assess the entire gut health.

The results of the test need to be analysed with your medical history and the sequence of any symptoms that may have arisen over months of changes to your diet.

How To Improve Your Gut Microbiome Naturally

Your gut microbiome could be naturally improved if you adopt these healthy diets and make them a part of your daily routine:

Eat more fibre, as the intake of soluble and insoluble fibre is necessary for proper digestive health.

Include fermented foods, as they can increase the probiotic dose in the gut needed for enhanced functioning.

Prioritise sleep, as it is responsible for regulating gut function.

Exercise regularly for better nutrient absorption in your muscles.

Reduce ultra-processed foods, as they can damage your gut lining.

Manage stress levels, as excess stress can negatively affect your gut lining.

Avoid unnecessary antibiotics, as they can permanently alter your gut bacteria.

Note: For optimum health, you need to consult a nutritionist or dietician for a balanced approach. You need proper gut health to reduce your fatigue and regulate your energy levels.

When To See A Doctor

A doctor consultation is necessary if you have these kinds of symptoms and it is affecting your quality of life:

Fatigue that lasts for several weeks and doesn't get better even with dietary and lifestyle changes.

Rapid or unexplained weight gain that can't be linked to any other biological or medical issue but a gut health issue.

Digestive symptoms worsening over time are a sign for a medical evaluation.

Nutritional deficiencies appear clearly, and their side effects are visible.

Significant metabolic changes occur, indicating a possible gut imbalance.

A gut microbiome test is needed to assess the exact environment inside the gut. But the results are used along with medical history and the sequence of symptoms by a specialist to analyse what the gut needs to function better.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.