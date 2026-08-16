Intermittent fasting has become a popular way to manage weight, improve eating habits and give the body a longer break between meals. The 16:8 method, where people fast for 16 hours and eat during an eight-hour window, is especially common. But fasting does not work the same way for everyone. For women, factors such as stress, sleep, activity levels, calorie intake and overall nutrition can also affect how the body responds. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a post on Instagram talking about the possible impact of long morning fasting windows on women's hormones. She questions whether skipping breakfast and pushing the first meal too late could do more harm than good.

According to Batra, the problem starts with cortisol, the body's main stress hormone. She explains that cortisol naturally rises in the morning and claims that skipping breakfast could push it higher. Her post says this may signal the ovaries to produce excess testosterone, which she links to symptoms such as delayed periods.

The nutritionist also points to blood sugar levels. A long morning fast, according to her, may leave some people feeling foggy and hungry later in the day. This can lead to strong cravings, especially in the afternoon or evening. For people trying to lose weight, these cravings can make it harder to stick to their eating routine.

Another point in Batra's post was thyroid function. She says the thyroid needs morning nourishment to help convert inactive T4 into active T3 and suggests that very long fasting windows may slow metabolism.

So, what does she suggest instead?

Lovneet Batra's Hormone-Friendly Fasting Tips

Try a 12-hour overnight fast: She gives the example of finishing dinner around 8 PM and having breakfast around 8 AM.

She gives the example of finishing dinner around 8 PM and having breakfast around 8 AM. Do not rely on coffee on an empty stomach: Batra advises against starting the day with large amounts of black coffee or tea without food.

Batra advises against starting the day with large amounts of black coffee or tea without food. Have breakfast within two hours of waking: She recommends a warm, cooked meal rather than extending the fasting window.

She recommends a warm, cooked meal rather than extending the fasting window. Choose balanced breakfast foods: Her suggestions include moong dal cheela, soaked nuts and seeds, ragi idlis or porridge, eggs with sautéed vegetables, and sprouts with poha.

Longer fasting windows are not automatically better. A steady eating routine with enough protein, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates may be a better fit for some women.

However, fasting and hormones can be affected by many individual factors. If you have irregular periods, thyroid concerns or other ongoing symptoms, it is best to speak to a qualified doctor or dietitian before making major changes to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.