Travel can disrupt more than just your sleep schedule. Changes in food, water intake, routine and stress can also affect bowel movements, leaving some people dealing with constipation while they are away from home. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary highlights the issue in a recent Instagram post, saying women can be particularly sensitive to changes in their bowel routine while travelling. She explains that factors such as drinking less water, eating differently, stress, lack of sleep and even avoiding shared bathrooms can affect digestion.

The expert says she prefers keeping a small “gut-travel kit” ready rather than waiting until discomfort sets in. “Because honestly, a good holiday is better when your gut is cooperating,” Chowdhary writes.

What Rashi Chowdhary Says

“Women get constipated 2-3 times more than men. And when we travel, this goes on overdrive,” Chowdhary says in the video.

She says her travel routine includes prunes, chia seeds, magnesium citrate and plenty of water. She carries around four to six spoons of prunes a day, soaks them overnight and has them the next day. She also recommends two tablespoons of soaked chia seeds, which can be mixed with water, almond milk or oat milk.

Rashi Chowdhary says these foods provide 13-15 grams of soluble and insoluble fibre. She also recommends prunes, which naturally contain sorbitol, a sugar alcohol that can help support bowel movements. She suggests soaking the prunes in water before eating them.

In her Instagram caption, the nutritionist points out that “travel can completely throw off your usual bowel rhythm”, adding that women can be especially sensitive to these changes.

She Also Recommends Magnesium

If prunes and chia seeds do not help, Rashi Chowdhary suggests carrying magnesium citrate as another option. She says people can start with one capsule and, if needed, take two, while adding that people with kidney stones should skip this option.

She also stresses the importance of staying hydrated, particularly in the morning. According to Chowdhary, fibre works better when there is enough water in the diet. “Prunes, chia, magnesium and water,” she says, summing up the four things she recommends keeping in a travel gut kit.

Constipation can have many causes, and supplements such as magnesium citrate are not suitable for everyone. Anyone with kidney problems or other medical concerns is advised to check with a healthcare professional before using them.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.