Foot pads that can be easily stuck to the soles of your feet are becoming popular for their immediate weight loss claims. Not only weight loss, but their ability to remove toxins and boost metabolism, as well as "detoxification" claims, are behind their trending status. But here is what science says otherwise. There is no single external product that can make you lose weight, as the body regulates weight loss. Burning of fat, increase in metabolic rate, or regulation of weight is only possible through the internal body system. These detox foot pads are becoming popular mainly due to the type of ingredients that are used and their proven effect on the body. But external absorption varies, and not everyone will react positively to these natural ingredients, as the possibility of allergic reactions can happen.

What Are Weight Loss Foot Pads?

The weight loss foot pads are marketed as detox foot pads that are sticker-like adhesive products that are applied to the soles of your feet and kept overnight for impact. The products are made to remove toxins, improve circulation, boost metabolism, and support weight loss. But there is no science behind their medical benefits. Especially weight loss, as it is only possible through internal biological changes.

Some of the ingredients used in weight loss foot pads are:

Bamboo vinegar

Tourmaline

Herbs

Wood vinegar

Mineral powders

These slimming foot patches are claimed to be easy ways to achieve weight loss, but the science says otherwise.

Do Foot Pads Really Cause Weight Loss?

No, these foot pads can only make the skin of your feet a bit better, but that is the extent of their benefits. The Journal of Environmental and Public Health states that there is no proven mechanism by which foot pads can burn fat. Active fat loss can only happen when the energy you spend is greater than your intake of high-energy foods.

Most viral and quick weight loss products operate on the mechanism of reducing weight due to water retention.

Is There Any Scientific Evidence Supporting Detox Foot Pads?

No, there is only one scientific paper, and that too focuses on the benefits of a foot soak rather than a foot pad for weight loss.

There is no clinical evidence to back up the viral claims that applying a foot pad can result in weight loss.

The "detox" term used to make weight loss products famous is scientifically inaccurate, as the body's organs have a natural filtration function.

Your gut, kidneys, and liver work on filtering out harmful substances, and their ability can be boosted but not replaced.

Why Do Detox Foot Pads Turn Black Overnight?

Detox foot pads tend to turn black overnight as the dust, sweat, and oxidation of the ingredients interact with each other. The overnight nature of these detox foot pads undergoes natural interaction with the sweat beneath the feet, and the colour changes. It is proof that the product has successfully worked overnight.

Are There Any Risks Or Side Effects?

Multiple risks and side effects are attached to the use of detox foot pads, as a possibility of:

Skin irritation

Allergic reactions

Contact dermatitis

False expectations leading to delayed medical advice is a glaring health concern.

Who Should Be Cautious?

People should be cautious of using foot pads for weight loss, as those who have:

Sensitive skin can trigger skin allergies.

Individuals with diabetes-related foot issues should stay away from these products, as health complications can arise.

Why Weight Loss Requires More Than A Detox Product

A detox product is not enough for fat loss, as the body needs to meet certain criteria for fat loss to take place.

These conditions are as follows:

Calorie deficit

Physical activity

Adequate sleep

Protein intake

Stress management

What Actually Works For Weight Loss?

The Lancet Journal highlights that weight loss requires a balance of nutrition, exercise, and other lifestyle interventions. These clinically proven strategies involve implementing the following practices:

Increase intake of protein as per your physical activity levels for optimum physical performance.

Consume a diet that contains plenty of fibre-rich foods that can add the much-needed soluble and insoluble fibre.

Practice portion control to control calorie intake and maintain your weight.

Do exercises such as strength training, walking, and enough aerobic activity that elevates your heart rate.

Lifestyle habits such as sound sleep, regular hydration and active stress management are necessary.

For evidence-based weight loss, you need to implement clinically proven strategies for maximum weight loss. There is no scientific backing to using a product such as foot pads for quick weight loss, as the side effects can negatively affect your health.

Also Read: Amla Beetroot Carrot Juice For Weight Loss: How It Helps Burn Fat And Boost Metabolism

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.