Juicing has become popular as those who are constantly on the lookout for the next big health trend consider it to help with its vast health benefits. Especially when it comes to weight loss, juices are the go-to wellness drink, as they promise quick results. But there is a clear vision which is necessary when it comes to sustaining weight loss, as one of the most popular ABC juices has potential side effects as well as health benefits. The ingredients in this juice, namely amla, beetroot, and carrot, have their individual health benefits that work in synergy to nourish the body. But this nutrient-dense beverage requires a precise time and dosage for maximum impact.

Quick weight loss beverages, such as the ABC juice, function on the mechanism that they reduce water retention; hence, the quick weight loss. But sustaining it is the real challenge, as most people experience yo-yo weight loss and weight gain if they solely depend on the potent effects of ABC juice.

What Is Amla Beetroot Carrot (ABC) Juice?

The key ingredients in ABC juice are amla, beetroot, and carrot, which are mixed in a specific quantity for maximum health impact. The rich antioxidant wellness drink is famous for its quick weight loss effect, but the caloric value, fibre content, antioxidants, and vitamins have varying effects on individuals.

When it comes to scientific backing, ABC juice has no clinical validation, but the individual benefits of each ingredient are proven to help with weight loss. Beyond weight loss, the ABC juice has many positive benefits for eye health, digestive health, and immunity.

Can Amla Beetroot Carrot Juice Help With Weight Loss?

Yes, it can directly reduce water retention, so people drop water weight as soon as they start drinking ABC juice. Moreover, it can provide low-calorie nutrition, improving satiety, supporting digestive health, and reducing intake of sugary beverages. But there are clear clinical limitations of ABC juice for burning fat and improving metabolism.

How Each Ingredient Supports Weight Management

Each ingredient in the ABC juice can actively support weight management, as it is responsible for improving metabolic health and glucose-related health markers. Dr Anita Jatana, Chief Dietitian and Senior Consultant, Department of Dietetics, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, explains, "Amla, beetroot, and carrot juice is a powerful, nutrient-dense drink that supports weight loss by replacing high-calorie beverage choices with essential antioxidants and micronutrients."

Amla And Weight Loss

Research published in the Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome Journal points to amla, or the Indian gooseberry, being able to provide potent doses of vitamin C, which can boost the immune system. When immune health is optimum, then the fats can be better metabolised, and oxidative stress can be reduced.

Beetroot And Weight Loss

The British Journal of Nutrition mentions that beetroot juice can be readily absorbed in the gut and could aid in weight loss. This can be mainly attributed to its low calorie value, dietary nitrates, and its ability to improve exercise performance.

Carrots And Weight Loss

The Nutrients Journal pinpoints that fresh carrot juice that is cold-pressed can lower the body mass index and lower obesity risk. The main mechanism behind this is the presence of beta-carotene that influences fat-cell biology and how fat is stored in the body.

5 Ways ABC Juice May Boost Metabolism

The BMC Medical Journal pinpoints that the individual ingredients, such as amla, beetroot, and carrot juice, are ideal for a metabolic boost. Their collective effect on metabolism can vary, as per an individual's current state, as those who have pre-existing biological challenges related to obesity and weight gain may suffer from side effects instead of benefits. But here are 5 ways that ABC juice could support your metabolism:

Supports better digestion as the bioactive components in the juice are readily absorbed by the gut.

Helps control hunger and cravings that can increase weight gain.

Provides antioxidants that support metabolic health and reduce fat storage.

Encourages better workout performance, which can ensure enhanced calorie burn.

Replaces high-calorie sugary drinks that can spike blood sugar and reduce weight regulation.

Can ABC Juice Help Reduce Belly Fat?

A sole wellness drink like ABC juice can't reduce your belly fat, as it is a result of multiple lifestyle habits and dietary habits. To reduce your belly fat, you need to maintain a baseline calorie deficit that should only be consumed after a consultation with a nutritionist or dietician to ensure safety. When your overall lifestyle and dietary habits are healthy, only then can you actively reduce your belly fat, and your body's internal state also factors into this. Dr Anita Jatana adds, "Amla's vitamin C boosts metabolic rate, while beetroot nitrates optimise stamina and workout efficiency. Carrots add fibre that aids digestion and curbs unnecessary cravings. However, remember that juicing removes insoluble dietary fibre, which can cause faster blood sugar spikes. To maximise fat loss, consume this blend unrefined or as a smoothie, and view it as a metabolic booster within a structured calorie-deficit diet and daily exercise."

Nutritional Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Beyond weight management, ABC juice can help with its potent nutritional benefits. It is proven to :

Supports immunity as it is rich in vitamin C.

Promotes heart health as it contains a rich dose of antioxidants.

Helps maintain healthy blood pressure as the natural vegetables increase haemoglobin levels.

Supports eye health as it contains beta-carotene that can provide vitamin A in adequate levels.

It may improve skin health, as the juice contains a lot of essential vitamins and minerals.

Best Time To Drink Amla Beetroot Carrot Juice

The timing depends on individual tolerance levels, as some people tend to reject or suffer from side effects. This is why consultation with an expert is necessary to safely drink ABC juice.

Ideally, it should be consumed in the morning, as it can readily be absorbed by the gut.

If you consume this juice before a workout, then your exercise performance could be increased.

As a mid-morning healthy beverage, but this timing depends on the exact food combination that is consumed for breakfast.

Avoid adding sugar, as its health impact can be affected.

How To Make ABC Juice At Home

ABC juice can be prepared at home, but the exact quantity needs to be measured safely. The approximate quantity for preparing this juice is as follows:

Ingredients

1 small amla

1 medium beetroot

2 carrots

Water as needed

Method

1. Wash thoroughly and remove any dirt.

2. Chop ingredients.

3. Blend or juice.

4. Strain if preferred.

5. Serve fresh.

Note: Do not keep the ABC juice at room temperature or store it in the fridge, as it could easily ferment.

How Much ABC Juice Should You Drink Daily?

ABC juice should be consumed daily under a nutritionist's or a dietician's advice. Generally, 150-250 ml daily is sufficient for most healthy adults, but this dose can vary depending on your nutritional needs.

Every natural remedy needs moderation, as the effect of drinking this daily could alter your daily digestive health.

You need to pair this juice with a balance of whole fruits and vegetables.

Who Should Be Careful Before Drinking ABC Juice?

ABC juice should be carefully consumed, as it could trigger digestive discomfort in people who have pre-existing medical illnesses.

People with kidney stones should skip this juice, as it could increase strain.

Those who have low blood pressure should avoid ABC juice.

People who are on blood thinners need to avoid this healthy juice, as it could interfere.

Those who have sensitive stomachs need to avoid drinking ABC juice.

Common Mistakes That Can Reduce Weight Loss Benefits

If you are preparing ABC juice for yourself, then you need to avoid these mistakes that can reduce the weight loss benefits:

Adding sugar or honey

Drinking excessive quantities

Using juice as a meal replacement

Ignoring exercise and diet quality

Straining out all fibre

ABC juice is a potent health drink that can reduce your weight, but you need to take the right approach to use it safely.

Also Read: Can Drinking Amla-Beet-Carrot Juice On An Empty Stomach Boost Immunity?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.