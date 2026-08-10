Bloating, indigestion and that uncomfortable feeling of heaviness can often creep in after a hectic day or an irregular eating schedule. While the internet is filled with claims about “gut cleanses” and detox drinks, there is no quick fix for your digestive system. There are certain ingredients, though, that may support hydration and digestion when incorporated into an overall balanced diet.

According to Integrative Lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho, “If you're constantly feeling bloated, heavy, or uncomfortable, your body may be asking for support, not another restrictive diet. Sometimes, the most powerful changes come from simple, nourishing habits that work with your body, not against it.”

On Instagram, Coutinho has shared a simple homemade concoction recipe made with easily available ingredients. Take a look at the full recipe:

Ingredients: 1 cup warm water

1 tbsp aloe vera juice (unsweetened)

1 tbsp lemon juice

1/4 tsp ginger (grated or juice)

1/4 tsp fennel seed powder

1/2 tsp chia seeds (soaked)

A pinch of black pepper

1/2 tsp organic jaggery powder or raw honey (optional) Method: Soak chia seeds for at least 10 minutes.

Mix all ingredients in lukewarm water.

Stir well and consume fresh on an empty stomach. He also suggests increasing water when increasing fibre in case chia seeds cause constipation. According to Coutinho, this recipe is intended as a gentle addition to daily routine rather than a replacement for a nutritious diet. He further adds that a healthy gut is not built overnight but through small choices you make every single day. “Instead of chasing quick fixes, focus on simple rituals that support digestion, reduce your inflammatory load, and help your body function the way it was designed to,” he advises. While the concoction may help to cleanse your gut, a balanced diet, enough water and consistent healthy habits remain the foundation of good gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.