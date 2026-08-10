Bloating, indigestion and that uncomfortable feeling of heaviness can often creep in after a hectic day or an irregular eating schedule. While the internet is filled with claims about “gut cleanses” and detox drinks, there is no quick fix for your digestive system. There are certain ingredients, though, that may support hydration and digestion when incorporated into an overall balanced diet.
According to Integrative Lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho, “If you're constantly feeling bloated, heavy, or uncomfortable, your body may be asking for support, not another restrictive diet. Sometimes, the most powerful changes come from simple, nourishing habits that work with your body, not against it.”
On Instagram, Coutinho has shared a simple homemade concoction recipe made with easily available ingredients. Take a look at the full recipe:
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