Singer Sonu Nigam recently drew attention after a video showed him singing during a surgical procedure. While the exact reason for the surgery has not been publicly disclosed, the singer had earlier spoken about undergoing treatment for a painful nerve-related condition and said he had undergone multiple MRI and CT scans and was taking medication. The latest development has also raised questions about a recurring growth on his finger. Dr Nilesh G Satbhai, Director - Plastic, Reconstructive Microsurgery and Hand Transplantation, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, who operated Sonu Nigam told Ndtv Lifeline that the lesion was a digital mucous cyst, a benign swelling that commonly develops around the end joint of a finger. Although such a growth may appear small or harmless, its tendency to return can be linked to an underlying problem in the finger joint.

What Is A Digital Mucous Cyst?

A digital mucous cyst is a small, fluid-filled swelling that usually develops on the back of the finger, close to the distal interphalangeal (DIP) joint - the joint nearest to the fingernail. Dr Satbhai explained that these cysts are gelatinous ganglion-like or pseudocystic lesions and may have a narrow stalk or connection with the DIP joint. "These cysts are usually associated with degenerative changes in the DIP joint, particularly osteoarthritis," he said. The cyst itself may not always cause significant pain. In some people, however, it can fluctuate in size or become uncomfortable because of its location. One of the more noticeable complications can involve the fingernail. If the cyst or its connecting stalk presses against the nail matrix - the tissue responsible for producing the nail - it can cause changes in the appearance or growth of the nail. This means that what looks like a simple bump near the nail may sometimes be connected to changes occurring deeper within the joint.

Why Does The Growth Keep Coming Back?

Recurrence is one of the important characteristics of digital mucous cysts. Simply removing the visible swelling may not always address the underlying reason for its formation. Since these cysts can be associated with degeneration and osteoarthritis of the DIP joint, the joint itself may continue to create conditions that allow the lesion to return. Dr Satbhai explained that cyst removal combined with ligation of the communication between the cyst and the joint offers a better chance of preventing recurrence. However, patients with persistent or repeatedly recurring cysts may require treatment directed at the underlying joint problem. Depending on the condition of the joint, procedures such as capsular debridement or osteophytectomy may be considered. In cases where the DIP joint is severely damaged by arthritis, joint fusion may be an option.

Are Recurring Finger Growths Always Cysts?

Not necessarily. Dr Anup Khatri, Senior Consultant - Orthopedics, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, stressed that a recurring growth or swelling on a finger should not automatically be assumed to be cancerous - but it should not be ignored either. "Skin, soft tissue, tendon sheaths and joints can all be involved in finger swellings," he explained. Several conditions can produce lumps or growths around the fingers. These may include benign cysts, warts, fibrous lesions and other soft-tissue growths. Arthritis can also produce visible changes around the finger joints.

For example, osteoarthritis can cause bony swellings around the joints, while rheumatoid arthritis may cause painful, warm and soft-tissue swellings. Cysts can also develop around joints, while elevated uric acid associated with gout can result in painful nodules or deposits. Therefore, the appearance of a finger lump alone cannot establish its cause.

How Do Doctors Diagnose A Recurring Finger Lump?

When a finger growth returns after removal, doctors generally begin with a detailed clinical examination. The location of the swelling can provide important clues. A doctor may assess its size, consistency, rate of growth and whether it is painful or tender. They may also check whether the swelling affects finger movement or causes changes to the surrounding skin or nail.

If necessary, imaging may be recommended. Depending on the suspected cause, this could include an ultrasound or MRI to understand whether the lesion is arising from the skin, soft tissue, tendon sheath or joint. In some cases, histopathological examination may also be required. This involves examining tissue under a microscope to establish the nature of the lesion. Dr Khatri emphasised that identifying the underlying cause is more important than simply treating the visible lump.

When Should You Get A Finger Growth Checked?

A small, painless finger swelling may not always require immediate intervention. However, certain changes should prompt medical evaluation. These include:

A lump that continues to increase in size

A growth that repeatedly returns after removal

Persistent or worsening pain

Bleeding from the lesion

Changes in its appearance

Changes in the overlying skin or nail

Reduced movement of the finger

Tenderness or significant swelling

A recurring growth deserves particular attention because repeated removal without understanding its underlying cause may not prevent it from coming back.

What Treatment May Be Needed?

Treatment depends entirely on the diagnosis. For a digital mucous cyst, removing the cyst and addressing its connection with the joint may provide a lasting solution. If underlying arthritis or bone changes are contributing to recurrence, the joint may also need to be treated. In more severe cases, particularly when the DIP joint has significant arthritis, joint fusion may be considered. Other types of finger growths require completely different approaches. Some may simply need monitoring, while others may require medication, injections, surgical removal or additional investigations. This is why self-diagnosing a finger lump based on its appearance is not advisable.

Why Recurring Finger Growths Should Not Be Ignored

Finger lumps can be easy to dismiss, especially when they are small and do not interfere with daily activities. But recurrence can sometimes indicate that the underlying condition has not been addressed.

Dr Khatri said an important part of managing a returning growth is establishing its diagnosis rather than continuously ignoring it. Early assessment can help doctors determine whether observation is sufficient or whether further testing and treatment are necessary. For someone who regularly uses their hands professionally, whether for music, sport, work or other activities, persistent pain, swelling or restricted movement can eventually interfere with performance and everyday tasks.

A recurring growth near the finger or nail does not automatically mean cancer. In some cases, it can be a benign condition such as a digital mucous cyst, which may be associated with degeneration of the underlying finger joint.

However, recurrence should not be repeatedly dismissed. Understanding whether the growth originates from the skin, soft tissue, tendon sheath or joint is essential for choosing the right treatment. In Sonu Nigam's case, the reported digital mucous cyst highlights an important point: a small finger growth can sometimes have a deeper connection with the joint beneath it, and treating the underlying problem may be just as important as removing the visible swelling.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.