Saina Nehwal's reported arthritis diagnosis has once again drawn attention to an issue many athletes and fitness enthusiasts rarely think about what years of intense training and repetitive movement can do to the joints. Competitive sport can strengthen the body, improve cardiovascular fitness and build muscular endurance. However, athletes also place their joints under considerable physical stress, particularly when they train for years and repeatedly perform high-impact movements. Previous injuries, overuse, falls and damage to cartilage or ligaments can sometimes increase the risk of developing joint problems later in life. But does playing sports mean a person will inevitably develop arthritis? Not necessarily. According to experts, the relationship between sports and arthritis is far more complicated.

Can Years Of Sports Increase The Risk Of Arthritis?

"Playing sports can be beneficial for well-being. Doing so can help build strength, fitness, and discipline. Sometimes, there can also be a risk of joint-related issues such as arthritis," says Dr Vishal Lapshia, Consultant Orthopedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli. According to the expert, athletes who have experienced repeated injuries, falls or high-impact movements may be more vulnerable to joint problems over time. Sports such as running, football, basketball, tennis and weightlifting can place repeated stress on different parts of the musculoskeletal system. However, this does not mean that every athlete will develop arthritis. The risk depends on several factors, including the type of sport, training intensity, previous injuries, biomechanics, age, body weight and the condition of the joints.

What Happens To The Joints?

Arthritis is a broad term used to describe inflammation or degeneration affecting the joints. One of the most common forms is osteoarthritis, in which the protective cartilage within a joint gradually breaks down. Cartilage acts as a cushion between bones and allows them to move smoothly. When this cartilage becomes damaged or wears down, the bones can experience greater friction, potentially resulting in pain, stiffness and reduced movement. For athletes, previous injuries can be particularly important. "Continuous damage done by repetitive injuries to ligaments, cartilage, or bones increases the risk of osteoarthritis, especially in the joints that have had damage before," explains Dr Lapshia.

This is why an athlete who has experienced repeated injuries to the knee, ankle, hip or another joint may require closer monitoring, particularly if pain continues after the initial injury appears to have healed.

Why Do Athletes Sometimes Ignore Early Symptoms?

One of the biggest challenges in identifying arthritis among athletes is that joint pain can easily be mistaken for normal post-workout soreness. After years of training, athletes may become accustomed to muscle aches, stiffness and occasional discomfort. As a result, they may continue exercising even when a persistent joint problem requires medical attention. "Early stage of arthritis manifests as symptoms such as joint pain, stiffness, swelling, limited movement, or discomfort after physical exercise," says Dr Lapshia. These symptoms should not automatically be dismissed as routine sports soreness, particularly when they persist or progressively become worse.

Pain that repeatedly returns after exercise, stiffness that lasts longer than expected, swelling around a joint or difficulty performing movements that were previously easy may warrant an evaluation.

Previous Injuries Can Matter

An injury does not always end when the pain disappears. Damage to cartilage, ligaments or bones can sometimes alter how a joint moves. This may change the distribution of pressure across the joint and potentially contribute to further wear over time. For athletes who have competed at a high level for many years, the cumulative effect of training and previous injuries can therefore become an important part of their long-term joint health.

That is why proper injury management is crucial. Returning to intense training too quickly after an injury can increase the possibility of recurrent problems.

Adequate rehabilitation, strengthening the muscles surrounding an injured joint and gradually increasing training intensity can help athletes return to activity more safely.

Does Arthritis Mean You Have To Stop Exercising?

Not necessarily. An arthritis diagnosis does not automatically mean that a person must become inactive. In fact, appropriate physical activity can be an important part of maintaining muscle strength, joint mobility and overall health. However, the type and intensity of exercise may need to change. "Even if you are being diagnosed with arthritis, you can do exercises that are advised by the doctor to strengthen the muscles and joints," says Dr Lapshia. Low-impact activities and controlled strengthening exercises may be recommended depending on the joint affected and the severity of the condition. However, exercises that repeatedly trigger significant pain or swelling should not simply be pushed through. The goal is not to stop movement altogether but to find forms of activity that support joint function without placing excessive stress on the affected joint.

How Is Arthritis Diagnosed In Athletes?

Doctors usually begin with a detailed medical history and physical examination. Previous injuries, the type of sport played, training history, current symptoms and the pattern of pain can all provide useful information. Imaging may also be required. "the doctor will conduct an examination, discuss past injuries, do an X-ray or MRI to confirm the diagnosis, and then only initiate treatment," explains Dr Lapshia. An X-ray can help identify changes in the bones and joint space, while an MRI can provide more detailed information about soft tissues, cartilage and other structures. The treatment plan will depend on the individual rather than simply the diagnosis. Age, activity level, previous injuries, body weight and other health factors may all influence the approach.

Can Athletes Protect Their Joints?

There are several ways athletes can support long-term joint health. One of the most important is maintaining appropriate muscle strength. Strong muscles surrounding a joint can help provide stability and support during movement. Proper technique also matters. Incorrect movement patterns can place unnecessary stress on joints, particularly when exercises are performed repeatedly or under heavy loads.

Athletes should also avoid ignoring persistent pain. Temporary soreness after a demanding session is different from pain that repeatedly returns, worsens or affects everyday movement. Maintaining a healthy body weight can also reduce mechanical stress on weight-bearing joints such as the knees and hips.

Nutrition is another part of the picture. A balanced diet containing adequate protein, calcium, vitamin D and other essential nutrients supports overall musculoskeletal health. Adequate recovery is equally important. Training continuously without allowing the body enough time to recover can contribute to overuse injuries.

Saina Nehwal's arthritis diagnosis highlights an important reality about competitive sport: while physical activity can offer enormous health benefits, years of repetitive high-intensity training and previous injuries can also affect the joints. However, arthritis should not be viewed as an inevitable consequence of playing sports. Early recognition of persistent joint pain, appropriate injury management, strength training, healthy body weight, balanced nutrition and adequate recovery can all play a role in protecting joint health. For athletes, the key is not simply to keep training through pain. It is to understand the difference between normal post-exercise soreness and symptoms that could indicate an underlying joint problem. As Dr Lapshia points out, people diagnosed with arthritis can still remain physically active, provided they follow an exercise plan appropriate for their condition and avoid activities that aggravate pain and swelling. In the long run, taking care of the joints may be just as important as improving performance.

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