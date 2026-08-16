Constipation is one of the most common digestive complaints that can often be managed with simple lifestyle and dietary changes. While occasional constipation is usually not a cause for concern, staying hydrated, eating enough fibre and remaining physically active can help support regular bowel movements. Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, has shared an Instagram post highlighting ten drinks that may help relieve constipation naturally. The list includes hydrating beverages, warm drinks and options containing fibre, probiotics or sorbitol, a natural sugar alcohol that can help draw water into the intestines.

Top 10 Constipation-Relief Drinks

Prune Juice

Packed with sorbitol (a natural sugar alcohol) and fibre, prune juice draws water into the intestines to loosen stool and relieve constipation. Dried prunes can also be included in the diet to support bowel regularity.

This juice is also helpful in controlling high blood pressure as it contains potassium.

Warm Water

Adequate fluid intake is important for keeping stools softer and easier to pass. Drinking a glass of plain warm water, particularly in the morning, can help hydrate the digestive system.

Caffeine

Coffee, whether caffeinated or decaffeinated, may stimulate the gastrocolic reflex, which encourages contractions in the colon. This may explain why some people feel the urge to use the washroom after their morning coffee.

Kiwi Smoothie

A smoothie made with whole kiwi can provide fibre and actinidin, an enzyme found in kiwi. These nutrients may support digestion and help promote regular bowel movements.

Psyllium Husk In Water

Also known as Isabgol, psyllium husk is a soluble fibre that absorbs water and helps bulk up and soften stool. When consuming psyllium, it is important to take it with sufficient water.

PHGG (Partially Hydrolyzed Guar Gum)

Partially Hydrolyzed Guar Gum, or PHGG, is a soluble prebiotic fibre that can be mixed into water. It may support digestion and gut health while helping improve bowel regularity.

Soaked Chia Seeds

Another drink on his list is soaked chia seeds. They form a gel-like mixture that adds fibre and fluid to the diet. Dr Sethi suggests preparing one tablespoon of chia seeds, water, cucumber slices, mint and a squeeze of lemon. The seeds can be soaked for around 10 to 15 minutes before drinking.

Soaked Basil Seeds (Sabja)

Basil seeds, also known as sabja, swell when soaked in water and provide dietary fibre. They can add bulk to stool and may support regular bowel movements.

Ginger Tea

Most people love drinking tea with cardamom and ginger in it. The gastroenterologist says that warm ginger tea may help support digestion. Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and may also aid gastric emptying, potentially making it a soothing option after meals.

Kefir

His final recommendation is a kefir drink. It is a fermented probiotic dairy drink that introduces healthy gut bacteria to support regular bowel movements. It may also enhance immune function due to its rich nutritional profile, including vitamins B and K2, and various minerals.

While these drinks may support digestive health and help with occasional constipation, it must be noted that they are not a treatment for chronic constipation. If constipation persists for several weeks, becomes severe, or occurs alongside symptoms such as significant abdominal pain, bleeding or unexplained weight loss, it is important to seek medical advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.