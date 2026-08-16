To most commuters stranded in city traffic, the sight of a speeding ambulance escorted by police sirens along an emptied boulevard, a "green corridor", is a brief, dramatic spectacle. To those of us inside the surgical theater, it represents the middle act of a high-stakes race against biology.

When a human heart travels across a metropolis or between states, it carries not just tissue, but the courage of a grieving family, the orchestration of civil agencies, and a delicate chemical balance keeping a vital organ viable outside the human body. On Organ Donation Day, understanding the precise, time-critical medical journey from donor to recipient illuminates why every minute on that corridor matters.

The Critical Transition: From Brain Death to Donation

The process begins in an intensive care unit, typically following severe traumatic brain injury, massive stroke, or hemorrhage. When a patient sustains complete and irreversible loss of all brain stem function, they are certified brain-dead by a mandatory panel of doctors, including neurospecialists under strict legal and clinical protocols.

While the brain has ceased to function, mechanical ventilation and advanced pharmacology briefly maintain oxygenation to the organs. Once the family, guided by trained organ donation counselors, gives consent, a race against organ deterioration begins.

A heart on life support in a brain-dead donor is vulnerable. Without brainstem regulation, body temperature drops, hormonal balances collapse, and blood pressure fluctuates wildly. The ICU team's primary goal shifts immediately to organ donor management: stabilizing blood pressure, balancing fluids, and optimizing oxygen delivery to ensure the heart remains healthy for transplantation.

Medical Evaluation: Is the Heart Suitable?

Not every heart can be transplanted. Transplant surgeons conduct a rigorous evaluation to determine whether the donor heart can successfully power another life:

Echocardiography: Assesses the heart's pumping efficiency (ejection fraction), structural integrity, and valve function.

Coronary Angiography: Rules out underlying coronary artery disease, particularly in older donors.

Infection & Serology Screening: Screens for blood-borne infections (HIV, Hepatitis B and C, syphilis) and active sepsis.

Hemodynamic Monitoring: Evaluates the pressures within the heart chambers to rule out hidden pulmonary hypertension or heart muscle strain.

Donor-Recipient Matching: Checks blood group compatibility, body size (weight and height matching within a 20% margin to ensure the organ physically fits and meets metabolic demands), and tissue cross-matching.

Once the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) allocates the donor heart to a compatible recipient, the retrieval team moves.

The Retrieval and Preservation Process

The retrieval procedure, or harvesting the organ, is performed with meticulous precision in the donor hospital's operating room. Surgical Exposure: The surgical team opens the chest and carefully inspects the heart visually and by touch, checking for unseen scarring, abnormal wall movement, or fatty deposits.

1. Cardioplegic Arrest: Once the recipient team confirms they are ready to prepare the recipient, a specialised cold fluid called a cardioplegic solution (rich in potassium and protective nutrients) is infused directly into the donor's coronary arteries. This immediately stops the heart in a relaxed state and lowers its metabolic needs.

2. Hypothermic Preservation: The heart is carefully excised, inspected, and placed into a sterile triple-bagging system filled with cold preservation fluid. It is then packed in an insulated container with ice, maintaining an optimal temperature between 2 degree C and 4 degree C. At this temperature, cellular metabolism drops to about 5% of normal, drastically slowing cellular decay without freezing the delicate tissue.

The Cold Ischemia Window: The 4-Hour Rule

Why is speed paramount? Unlike a kidney, which can survive outside the body for up to 24 to 36 hours, or a liver, which lasts up to 12 hours, a harvested human heart has a cold ischemia time (the duration it can survive without blood supply) of only 4 to 5 hours.

Beyond the 4-hour mark, every additional 30 minutes increases the risk of primary graft dysfunction, a condition where the transplanted heart fails to pump effectively upon re-warming. This hard biological limit dictates the necessity of the Green Corridor.

Transit Logistics: The Anatomy of a Green Corridor

A Green Corridor is a seamless operational pipeline between the donor hospital and the recipient hospital. When an organ becomes available, transplant coordinators liaise with traffic police departments across city or state borders. Traffic signals along the route are manually overridden to green, intersections are cleared, and dedicated escort vehicles guide the ambulance carrying the organ box. When organs travel across cities, airport authorities and commercial airlines create dedicated rapid-transit pathways on both ends of the flight.

By reducing a 60-minute city transit to 15 or 20 minutes, the Green Corridor preserves vital minutes of the 4-hour window, giving the surgical team precious buffer time inside the operating theater.

The Second Beat: Implantation and Revival

While the retrieval team is in transit, the recipient team at the hospital is opening the recipient's chest and connecting them to a heart-lung bypass machine, which temporarily takes over systemic blood circulation and oxygenation. When the donor heart arrives in the operating room:

1. Removing the Failed Heart: Surgeons remove the patient's diseased heart, leaving behind tiny rims of the original main blood vessels and upper chambers to serve as anchors.

2. Stitching the Donor Heart: The new heart is precisely sewn into place, connecting its major blood vessels and chambers one by one with thread thinner than a strand of hair.

3. Restoring Warmth and Flow: Air is cleared from the heart, and warm, oxygen-rich blood is allowed back into its muscle tissue causing the newly transplanted heart to warm up and restart its rhythm.

As blood flows through the dormant heart muscle, the cells wash out metabolic waste accumulated during cold storage. Often, the newly transplanted heart begins to beat spontaneously as it warms up. If it doesn't start on its own, a quick, light electric shock nudges it into a steady rhythm.

The Gift of a Second Chance

Seeing a static, cold, pale donor heart resume its rhythm in a patient who was days away from end-stage heart failure remains one of the most remarkable moments in modern medicine.

A single brain-dead organ donor can save up to eight lives and improve dozens more through tissue donation. Yet, thousands of end-stage heart failure patients pass away each year waiting for a compatible organ. The medical protocols, surgical precision, and swift logistical networks are fully established; what remains scarce is donor availability. Pledging your organs and discussing that decision with your family is the most impactful legacy one can leave. When grief is met with the generosity of organ donation, science can turn a heartbreaking loss into a second chance at life.

(By Dr. Z.S. Meharwal - Chairman and Head, Adult Cardiac Surgery and Cardiac Transplant Program, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla)

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